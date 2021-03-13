Fans of former housemate of Nigeria's most popular reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, Erica Nlewedim have gifted her with stocks from Tesla, Amazon and Disney on her birthday.

According to a Twitter user with the handle @profzode, the fans decided to gift the reality TV star the stocks because is she an asset to them.

"As a monetary expression of our love to Erica Nlewedim, her supporters gifted her stocks in Amazon, Tesla, Disney and United Airlines, worth Ten Thousand US Dollars. She's an asset to us Powered by Trove #WorldEricaDay #HappyBirthdayErica," he tweeted.

Twitter reactions