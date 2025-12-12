Advertisement

Wizkid Almost Quit — Jada P Finally Tells the Story Fans Never Knew

David Ben
David Ben 18:36 - 12 December 2025
In a rare moment of vulnerability, Jada P recounts the turning point that nearly pushed Wizkid out of the industry, and what ultimately kept him going
The new HBO documentary, Long Live Lagos, streaming now on Max, offers a raw, unfiltered look at the making of Wizkid's landmark sell-out show, after becoming the first Afrobeats artist to successfully headlined such a massive venue. Yet behind the global celebration, a private storm nearly derailed everything.

In intimate confessionals throughout the film, Wizkid’s long-time manager and partner, Jada Pollock, lifts the curtain on the immense pressure the Afrobeats icon was under, revealing that a devastating family crisis pushed him to the brink of quitting music entirely.

Wizkid's near retirement and the "Mother Instinct"

Afrobeats superstar Wizkid
Jada P, 42, who has managed Wizkid for eight years and been his romantic partner for six (they share two children, Zion and AJ), spoke candidly about the emotional turmoil surrounding the concert. The show featured in the documentary took place on July 29, 2023. 

Wizkid, Jada P and their son Zion | Credit: Instagram

"He wanted to quit a lot," Jada admits in the documentary. The crisis stemmed from the news that Wizkid’s beloved mother required immediate cancer treatments right as concert planning hit fever pitch.

The news landed like a hammer blow. Backstage staff, including presenter Julie Adenuga, assumed the show was off. 

"When the news of his mom’s state broke, the organizers believed the show was cancelled," Adenuga recalls in the film. "They were expecting an email to say it's not happening anymore."

But Jada reveals the quiet resolve that kept Big Wiz moving:

"It was a time where I felt like he was forced to reflect. But Wiz realises that this show will open so many doors for artists coming up under Wiz; for executives to understand the reach of the sound; and for every kid back home that is dreaming of becoming Wiz. It’s going to give them a dream to know that it’s possible to get there."

Wizkid is the most streamed Nigerian artist on Spotify in 2025 | Credit: Instagram

Wizkid ultimately took the stage to inspire the next generation, delivering an iconic performance, though his mother tragically passed away just weeks later, on August 18, 2023.

This historic concert saw Wizkid become the first African artist to sell out the 60,000-capacity Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. The performance was part of his "More Love, Less Ego" tour and involved a setlist blending his classic hits like 'Ojuelegba' and 'Don't Dull' with newer tracks such as 'Essence' and 'Joro.'

Wizkid on Jada’s Strength

The documentary isn't just a testament to Afrobeats' rise; it’s a portrait of a working relationship built on trust and resilience. Wizkid himself praised Jada's unwavering support through this period and their shared journey.

Wizkid and his manager Jada Pollock have been together for more than eight years
“I love her so much, she is very hardworking, very passionate and loyal about work," the 35-year-old hitmaker says in one scene.

"I just feel like women are easy to work with. Women have that mother instinct to always hold stuff together.”

It is this synergy that has helped navigate the genre from Lagos streets to global stages.

Wizkid and his manager Jada Pollock have been together for more than eight years
Social Media Reactions

The vulnerability displayed by both Wizkid and Jada in the documentary has resonated deeply with fans online. The reactions so online has cemented Jada not just as a sharp manager, but as the quiet anchor of one of Africa’s biggest musical icons, reaffirming the adage that behind every successful man is often an incredibly strong woman.

See some reactions below

