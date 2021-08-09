RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

BBNaija's Ozo gets brand new Toyota Prado SUV from fans

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

Ozo is now a proud owner of a Toyota Prado SUV.

Reality TV star Ozoemena Joseph Chukwu [Instagram/OfficialOzo]

Ozoemena Joseph Chukwu, a former housemate of the popular Nigerian reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, has been gifted with a brand new Toyota Prado SUV by his fans.

The reality TV star was presented with the expensive SUV over the weekend by his fans popularly known as Superions.

The SUV gift is coming barely a week after he was presented with a house gift from fans.

www.instagram.com

He joins the list of reality TV stars who have been gifted with expensive gifts.

From Bam Bam to Tacha, Nengi, Prince, Laycon, Erica, Dorathy the list of reality TV stars whose fans have gone out of their way to spoil them with expensive gifts appears to be growing.

