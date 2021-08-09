Ozoemena Joseph Chukwu, a former housemate of the popular Nigerian reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, has been gifted with a brand new Toyota Prado SUV by his fans.
BBNaija's Ozo gets brand new Toyota Prado SUV from fans
Ozo is now a proud owner of a Toyota Prado SUV.
Recommended articles
The reality TV star was presented with the expensive SUV over the weekend by his fans popularly known as Superions.
The SUV gift is coming barely a week after he was presented with a house gift from fans.
He joins the list of reality TV stars who have been gifted with expensive gifts.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng