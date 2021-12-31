Free marketing tools for small businesses

However, purchasing tools and software can be costly. So, if you want to save money, here are several free marketing tools to consider.

Google Analytics

Google Analytics is a free tool that small businesses can use to track website traffic and engagement. It assists you in evaluating the effectiveness of your SEO approach and provides you with detailed demographic information about your customers.

Google Analytics can also assist you in understanding what aspects of your current marketing approach are working for you. For example, you can observe where most of your traffic comes from and which website pages visitors find the most interesting.

2.MailChimp

This isn't the only email subscription tool available, but MailChimp is a clear favorite, mainly because it provides new users a free option. It's free for up to 2,000 subscribers and 12,000 emails each month, and it allows you to create tags, send surveys, and do basic audience segmentation. This is a fantastic deal that any small business should jump on immediately!

You may use the Feedburner mail function to notify your subscribers about new posts, and the remaining content, such as product launches and new offers, can be readily distributed through MailChimp – to those who signed up, of course.

3.Ubersuggest

Ubersuggest is an SEO marketing tool created by Neil Patel, one of the most well-known digital marketers in the world.

Ubersuggest’s free version is excellent for SEO research and management. It enables you to obtain insight into the techniques working for others in your industry so that you may adopt, develop, and gain a competitive advantage.

Ubersuggest's free keyword tool will provide you with hundreds of suggestions, ranging from head terms to long-tail phrases when it comes to keyword research.

4.LinkGallery by Rebrandly

Rebrandly's LinkGallery is a social media marketing tool that allows you to manage a single bio link across all your social media platforms. It helps you direct your audience to the articles, websites, events, and stores that matter the most.

You can do the following with the LinkGallery tool:

Create a unique bio link and update the gallery with new content over time.

Get comprehensive click statistics from your audience to see what piques their interest the most.

By directing your users to appropriate locations based on their browser, you may improve their experience.

5.Phantombuster

Phantombuster is a marketing automation software with over 200 code-free automation and data extraction tools for LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest, Quora, and other social media platforms. You can use each tool independently or in conjunction with others to develop complete workflows.

You can use Phantombuster to: