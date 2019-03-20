The telecommunication network promises to deliver faster internet connectivity and clearer voice calls.

Vodafone while stepping up from the 3G network has also rolled out a 4.5G network in some countries.

The LTE technology operates in the 2x5MHz frequency block in the 800MHz band as stipulated in the license conditions agreed between Vodafone and the National Communications Authority (NCA) last December.

Vodafone is the second mobile telecommunication company in Ghana to launch the 4G long-term evolution (LTE) network. It joins MTN to be the second.

The 4G network service was launched on Tuesday, March 19, 2019.

The company’s outgoing Chief Executive Officer, Yolanda Cuba, revealed that Vodafone had brought the world’s biggest 4G network outside China to Ghana.

The Minister for Communications, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, said, “Vodafone’s 4G launch is a timely moment for the industry. Customers and stakeholders will experience great speed, reliability and stability. The government, as a thirty per cent shareholder, is truly excited about this.”

Vodafone’s 4G comes as a standard on Vodafone Post-paid and Pay as You go offerings. Customers can test the compatibility of their phones on 4G by accessing the *700*#6 option on their handsets.