This $5 million dome-shaped home, known among locals as 'The Star Wars Home,' is hurricane-resistant and available to buy for the first time — take a look inside

South Carolina's infamous dome-shaped home, dubbed " target="_blank"The Eye of the Storm," has been listed for sale for the first time ever with a $5 million price tag.

The four-level, 4,047-square-foot home at 2851 Marshall Boulevard in Sullivan's Island was built in 1991 and was designed with the proximity of Mother Nature in mind. Its features render the abode heavily resistant to hurricanes, hence the house's name.

Pareto Group realtor Michael Royal, who is also the nephew of the home's designer, told Business Insider that the home's otherworldly shape has given it another nickname among locals: "The Star Wars Home."

Take a look inside:

The home sits on the northeastern part of Sullivan's Island, a town and island about 20 minutes away from Charleston.

A maritime forest spans out from it before eventually breaking into the sandy South Carolina sea shore.

The story behind the dome-shaped "Eye of the Storm" home started with Hurricane Hugo in 1989.

Dome-home aficionado and designer George Paul built the abode in 1991 after Hurricane Hugo took out his parents' house. They wanted a home that would be invincible to the elements so that they "would have peace of mind for the rest of their lives," according to the listing.

What resulted was the white concrete and steel shell of a home that can withstand deadly hurricanes coming in from the Atlantic.

The secret sauce to the home's durability was in the construction. Royal told Business Insider the process consisted of blowing up a gigantic balloon in the shape of the house before spraying the inside of it with concrete and lining it with steel.

The material and the aerodynamic nature of the home is what makes it resistant to strong winds and storms.

The home's elliptical shell is also monolithic, meaning it doesn't have a separate roof like conventionally constructed homes. It's energy efficient as well. Both features give the bungalow an edge in the case of a natural disaster.

A skylight at the top of the dome lets in natural light.

The dwelling's dome shape also gets rid of corners. The 3,571 square feet of space on the main floors includes three bedrooms and four full bathrooms.

The home also doesn't require structural support beams — the upper floors are instead hung from the concrete roof. Talk about an open-floor concept plan.

This space is dubbed the "Great Room" on the listing's website. The kitchen, dining room and living room all merge together here.

A contemporary angular fireplace graces the main level's living room.

And the kitchen is brand-new and custom-designed.

The home also includes a bank vault room behind the kitchen pantry and a laundry room that could be used as a wine cellar.

An elevator can take owners to the master bedroom ...

... which has a 159-square-foot private deck ....

... and a Japanese soaking tub. The tub is surrounded by Ipe, a Brazilian-sourced hardwood usually used for outdoor furniture. It's known for its ability to withstand the elements.

Views of the seaside can be seen from the bedroom and tub.

Included in the upper floors is an area for a wet bar and office nook.

Views of the beach can also be seen from one of the guest bedrooms, which is connected to the main deck.

Aptly called "The Great Deck," the main deck spans the length of the back side of the house.

The views from which are stunning, with the beach a mere 230 feet away from the back door. There's a shallow ocean gully closest to the home with the ocean sitting right past it beyond a sandbar. It's a good thing the home is designed to handle whatever the sea throws at it.