The top 7 shows on Netflix and other streaming services this week

Every week, Parrot Analytics provides Business Insider the most in-demand TV shows on streaming services.

This week includes Netflix's British series "The Last Kingdom" and the recently canceled Marvel series, "Daredevil."

"Daredevil" remains in demand with audiences after Netflix canceled the Marvel series last week.

Every week, Parrot Analytics provides Business Insider with a list of the seven most "in-demand" TV shows on streaming services. The data is based on "demand expressions," the globally standardized TV demand measurement unit from Parrot Analytics. Audience demand reflects the desire, engagement, and viewership weighted by importance, so a stream or download is a higher expression of demand than a "like" or comment on social media.

This week's most in-demand shows also include newcomer "The Last Kingdom," a British series acquired by Netflix that has become a global hit, and "Narcos: Mexico," which claimed the top spot from "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" after debuting on the list last week.

Below are this week's seven most popular shows on Netflix and other streaming services:

7. "13 Reasons Why" (Netflix)

Average demand expressions: 21,127,210

Description: "Why did Hannah Baker take her own life? Her classmates all have secrets ... and the truth is about to come out."

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 27%

What critics said: "It teeters over the exploitative line that it was always in danger of crossing, and then decides that it's not that big of a deal." — Joshua Rivera, Rolling Stone

Season 2 premiered on Netflix May 18. It's been renewed for a third season.

6. "The Handmaid's Tale" (Hulu)

Average demand expressions: 22,591,348

Description: "A woman forced into sexual servitude struggles to survive in a terrifying, totalitarian society."

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 91%

What critics said: "The most compelling scenes in the new season are the ones that explore how exactly Gilead took over America, and that draw on contemporary events and figures with eerie relevance." — Sophie Gilbert, The Atlantic

Season 2 premiered on Hulu in April.

5. "The Last Kingdom" (Netflix)

Average demand expressions: 23,299,719

Description: "As Alfred the Great defends his kingdom from Norse invaders, Uhtred — born a Saxon but raised by Vikings — seeks to claim his ancestral birthright."

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 83%

What critics said (Season 3): "Earthy family drama abounds and it's the soapy elements that make it feel like home." — James Donaghy, The Guardian

Season 3 premiered on Netflix November 19.

4. "Marvel's Daredevil" (Netflix)

Average demand expressions: 26,209,732

Description: "Blinded as a young boy, Matt Murdock fights injustice by day as a lawyer and by night as the Super Hero Daredevil in Hell's Kitchen, New York City."

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 94%

What critics said: "Season three is a back-to-basics approach and it's one that'll thrills fans who fell in love with the rough-and-tumble, grounded spirit of the first season." — Wenlei Ma, news.com.au

Season 3 premiered on Netflix October 19. The show was canceled last week.

3. "Stranger Things" (Netflix)

Average demand expressions: 33,040,813

Description: "When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments."

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 94%

What critics said: "[Stranger Things] continues to be a show with an unmistakable style, a deft hand with mood and setting and especially music, and very clever cinematography." — Linda Holmes, NPR

Seasons 1 and 2 are now streaming on Netflix; season 3 drops in 2019.

2. "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" (Netflix)

Average demand expressions: 35,541,998

Description: "Magic and mischief collide as half-human, half-witch Sabrina navigates between two worlds: mortal teen life and her family's legacy, the Church of Night."

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 90%

What critics said: "Kiernan Shipka ... is a perfect Sabrina, both canny and uncanny, simultaneously wise beyond her years and touchingly innocent." — Suzi Feay, Financial Times

Season 1 premiered on Netflix October 26.

1. "Narcos: Mexico" (Netflix)

Average demand expressions: 36,068,014

Netflix description: "Witness the birth of the Mexican drug war in the 1980s as a gritty new 'Narcos' saga chronicles the true story of the Guadalajara cartel's ascent."

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 84%

What critics said: "Showrunner Eric Newman has gotten very good at dramatizing the ever-expanding saga of the drug war for television, and the result here are 10 tense, detail-oriented episodes that don't lack for action and drama." — Liz Shannon Miller, Indiewire

Season 1 premiered on Netflix November 16.