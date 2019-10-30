Ghana is hopeful that it will reach an internet connectivity of 95% by the end of 2020

A Deputy Minister of Communication said the government is putting in place needed infrastructure to ensure this is realised.

He said when infrastructure is available the network operators will spread connectivity.

A Deputy Minister of Communication, Vincent Sowah Odotei has disclosed that the government is doing all it can to ensure internet connectivity reaches 95% of Ghana’s population by the end of 2020.

Mr Odotei said the ministry is optimistic that when the government provides the right infrastructure, the mobile network operators will spread connectivity.

He said that the government is working through the Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFEC) to provide communication towers in highly inaccessible parts of the country.

“Hopefully by December 2020, 95% of the Ghanaian population should have connectivity. Once they have connectivity, it will provide the platform for the accelerated digitization of the economy. This will ensure that every person, no matter where you live in Ghana, will be included in this digital transformation agenda.”

The Deputy Minister was speaking at the official opening of the country office of US-based IT firm, Slamm Technologies in Accra.

In his speech, he said that the government through GIFEC has built about 1,000 communication towers in very hard to reach areas. He said this is a feat that will help the government meet its 2020 target.

According to World Internet Usage Statistics, the current internet usage of Ghana as of 2017 was 7, 958,675 (27.8%). The estimated number of Ghanaians on Facebook was 3.5 million. The report also indicated that the rate of mobile internet subscriptions in Ghana was 14% in 2016.