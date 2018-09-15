news

Prince Harry turns 34 on Saturday, September 15, just a few months after marrying 37-year-old actress Meghan Markle in a highly anticipated royal wedding in Windsor on Saturday, May 19.

While His Royal Highness Prince Henry of Wales is certainly still young, he's already had a pretty incredible life, which is only set to continue into his and Markle's married life as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Aside from his high-profile relationship, Prince Harry travels the world — both with the royal family and as part of this charity efforts — and often competes in Champagne-filled sporting tournaments.

His life hasn't been without hardships, either. He and brother Prince William both struggled with their mental health after the death of their mother, Princess Diana, in 1997.

To commemorate his birthday, we've found the best photos from every single year of Prince Harry's remarkable life. Scroll down to take a look.

Harry was born on September 15, 1984. Here he is with his mother, Princess Diana, and brother, Prince William.

AGE 1: Harry with Queen Sofia and King Juan Carlos of Spain, Prince William, Diana, and his father, Prince Charles, at the Marivent Palace in Palma de Mallorca on July 9, 1986.

AGE 2: The Princess of Wales holds Prince Harry at the Royal Palace, Majorca, Spain on August 9, 1987.

AGE 3: Prince Harry waves to photographers on his first day at a nursery school in Notting Hill on September 16, 1987.

AGE 4: The family take a bike ride on June 1, 1989 around the island of Tresco, one of the Scilly Isles.

AGE 5: Harry helps bury Princess Diana's legs in the sand on Richard Branson's Necker Island in the British Virgin Island, April 1990.

AGE 6: Prince Harry at the wheel of a Second World War fire engine in London on October 25, 1990.

AGE 7: Leaving the Natural History Museum after a dinosaur exhibition on April 13, 1992. Charles and Diana separated later this year, but stayed married.

AGE 8: With family friend Harry Soames on Splash Mountain at Walt Disney World in Florida on August 26, 1993.

AGE 9: With Diana at Silverstone racetrack on July 10, 1994.

AGE 10: Harry looks on as Prince William signs the traditional entrance book at Eton College on his first day of school on September 6, 1995.

AGE 11: On February 17, 1996, Harry joins his father for the anthems during the Wales v Scotland game in the Five Nation Championship at Cardiff Arms Park in Cardiff, Wales. Charles and Diana divorced this year.

AGE 12: Prince William and Prince Harry bow their heads as their mother's coffin is taken out of Westminster Abbey on September 6, 1997 following her funeral service. The princess was killed on August 31 in a car crash in Paris.

AGE 13: The family of three spend their first Christmas without Diana.

AGE 14: Prince Charles and Harry sit on a chair-lift in the Swiss resort of Klosters in January 1999.

AGE 15: Will and Harry with their cousin Peter Phillips, son of Britain's Princess Anne, gather after the Royal family attended a Christmas Day church service in Sandringham, Norfolk.

AGE 16. Princes William and Harry share a joke as they celebrate the 101st birthday of the Queen Mother, their great grandmother.

AGE 17: Harry walks behind the Gun Carriage bearing the coffin of the Queen Mother on April 9, 2002.

AGE 18: Prince Harry plays with Rosie and Jenny, the dogs owned by Andrew Gailey — the housemaster of the Manor House — in March, 2003 at Eton.

AGE 18: Harry performs in "Much Ado about Nothing" In March 2003 at Eton College, England.

AGE 18: Prince Harry carries a suit and a bin bag full of belongings as he leaves Eaton College on June 12, 2003.

AGE 19: Prince Harry holds an Echidna called 'Spike' in front of Sydney harbour on September 23, 2003.

AGE 20: Prince Harry made headlines in January 2005 for arriving at a friend's birthday birthday dressing in a Nazi outfit — just weeks before the 60th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.

AGE 20: Prince Harry holds a child from one of the projects being helped by the Lesotho Fund, in Lesotho.

AGE 21: Harry looks on at his passing-out Sovereign's Parade at Sandhurst Military Academy on April 12, 2006 in Sandhurst.

AGE 22: Prince Harry kisses then-girlfriend Chelsy Davy during the ICC Cricket World Cup on April 8, 2007 in St John's, Antigua.

AGE 22: William and Harry speak on stage at the close of the Concert for Diana at Wembley Stadium on July 1, 2007 in London.

AGE 23: Here, Harry attends a service of remembrance and thanksgiving at the Holy Trinity Church on May 5, 2008 in Windsor.

AGE 24: Prince Harry pays his respects after laying a wreath at Ground Zero, the site of the former World Trade Center on May 29, 2009 in New York City.

AGE 24: The Prince is sprayed with champagne by a Sentebale teammate after they triumphed over the Blackwatch team during the 2009 Veuve Clicquot Manhattan Polo Classic on May 30, 2009 on Governor's Island in New York City.

AGE 24: Prince Harry shares a joke with Prince William and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall as they arrive for Trooping The Colour on June 13, 2009 in London, England.

AGE 25: Harry greets a herd boy as he visits the Herd Boys School on June 16, 2010 in Semongkong, Lesotho.

AGE 26: Prince Harry skis with the Walking with the Wounded team before setting off to the North Pole by foot on March 29, 2011 in Spitsbergen, Norway.

AGE 27: Prince Harry poses with Usain Bolt on March 6, 2012 in Kingston, Jamaica.

AGE 28: Harry, the Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William play with wands on the Harry Potter set at Warner Bros. Studios in Leavesden on April 26, 2013.

AGE 29: Harry attends Free The Children's global youth empowerment event, We Day, at Wembley Arena on March 7, 2014.

AGE 30: Harry is presented with a sword and shield as he meets traditional Omani Dancers during a visit to Oman in November 2014.

AGE 30: Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Harry attend at the annual Chelsea Flower show at Royal Hospital Chelsea on May 18, 2015 in London, England.

AGE 31. U.S. President Barack Obama meets with Prince Harry in the Oval Office of the White House on October 28, 2015 in Washington, DC.

AGE 32: Harry meets nine-year-old patient Kyrique McKenzie at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on November 30, 2016 in Bridgetown, Barbados.

AGE 33: Prince Harry appears with then-fiancée Meghan Markle on November 27, 2017, the same day the couple announced their engagement to the world.

AGE 33: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the new Duke and Duchess of Sussex, share their first kiss after marrying at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, on May 19, 2018.

AGE 33: The new Duke and Duchess of Sussex pose for an official wedding photograph with the royal family in The Green Drawing Room at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018.

AGE 33: The newlyweds wave as they leave Windsor Castle after their wedding on May 19, 2018 to attend an evening reception at Frogmore House, hosted by the Prince of Wales.

AGE 33: In July, Meghan and Harry shared a kiss — and a trophy — after a successful Sentebale Polo 2018 match at the Royal County of Berkshire Polo Club in Windsor.

AGE 33: Less than two weeks ahead of his 34th birthday, Harry goofs around with the Riverside School Choir at the annual WellChild awards in London.