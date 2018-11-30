Pulse.ng logo
The 5 most anticipated new TV shows in December

The most anticipated new TV shows in December include SyFy's "Nightflyers," based on George R.R. Martin's novella.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
"Nightflyers" play

"Nightflyers"

(SyFy)

  • Every month, television-tracking app TV Time provides the most anticipated new shows.
  • December includes SyFy's "Nightflyers," based on a novella by "Game of Thrones" author George R.R. Martin; a new animated series from Guillermo del Toro; and a Netflix's first Turkish original series.

Fans of "Game of Thrones" author George R.R. Martin's work are excited for a new show based on his 1980 novella, "Nightflyers," which debuts on SyFy in December.

Every month, Business Insider runs down the most anticipated new shows thanks to data from television-tracking app TV Time (based on its 13 million global users).

Besides "Nightflyers," December also includes "The Protector," Netflix's first Turkish original series, and a new animated series from the Oscar-winning director of "The Shape of Water," Guillermo del Toro.

5. "3Below: Tales of Arcadia" —Netflix, December 21

null play

null

(Netflix)

Description: "After crash-landing in Arcadia, two royal teen aliens struggle to blend in as they evade intergalactic bounty hunters."

4. "Memories of the Alhambra" — Netflix, December 1

null play

null

(Netflix)

Description: "While looking for the cryptic creator of an innovative augmented-reality game, an investment firm executive meets a women who runs a hostel in Spain."

3. "Tidelands" — Netflix, December 14

null play

null

(Netflix)

Description: "Ex-con Cal McTeer's return to her hometown of Orphelin Bay blows the lid off a generations-long conspiracy of silence around murder, durgs, and Sirens."

2. "The Protector" — Netflix, December 14

null play

null

(Netflix)

Description: "Given mystical powers by a talismanic keepsake, a young man embarks on a quest to fight shadowy forces and solve a mystery from his past."

1. "Nightflyers" — SyFy, December 2

null play

null

(SyFy)

Description: "Set in the year 2093, Nightflyers is a psychological thriller that follows a team of scientists aboard the Nightflyer, the most advanced ship ever built, as they embark on a journey to find other life forms. Their mission takes them to the edge of the solar system, and to the edge of insanity, as they realize true horror isn’t waiting for them in outer space—it’s already on their ship."

