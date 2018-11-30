The 5 most anticipated new TV shows in December

news

Every month, television-tracking app TV Time provides the most anticipated new shows.

December includes SyFy's "Nightflyers," based on a novella by "Game of Thrones" author George R.R. Martin; a new animated series from Guillermo del Toro; and a Netflix's first Turkish original series.

5. "3Below: Tales of Arcadia" —Netflix, December 21

Description: "After crash-landing in Arcadia, two royal teen aliens struggle to blend in as they evade intergalactic bounty hunters."

4. "Memories of the Alhambra" — Netflix, December 1

Description: "While looking for the cryptic creator of an innovative augmented-reality game, an investment firm executive meets a women who runs a hostel in Spain."

3. "Tidelands" — Netflix, December 14

Description: "Ex-con Cal McTeer's return to her hometown of Orphelin Bay blows the lid off a generations-long conspiracy of silence around murder, durgs, and Sirens."

2. "The Protector" — Netflix, December 14

Description: "Given mystical powers by a talismanic keepsake, a young man embarks on a quest to fight shadowy forces and solve a mystery from his past."

1. "Nightflyers" — SyFy, December 2

Description: "Set in the year 2093, Nightflyers is a psychological thriller that follows a team of scientists aboard the Nightflyer, the most advanced ship ever built, as they embark on a journey to find other life forms. Their mission takes them to the edge of the solar system, and to the edge of insanity, as they realize true horror isn’t waiting for them in outer space—it’s already on their ship."