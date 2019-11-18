According to the Chief Marketing Officer, Dudu Mokholo, “Galaxy Fold introduces a completely new category that unlocks new capabilities never seen before with our Infinity Flex Display.”

Adding that “We created Galaxy Fold for those who want to experience what a premium foldable device can do beyond the limitations of a traditional smartphone.”

She said this while launching the smartphone in Accra, Ghana.

The smartphone cost $1,980.

Features of the phone

Galaxy Fold features the world’s first 7.3-inch Infinity Flex Display.

It folds into a compact device with a cover display.

Galaxy Fold offers a new way to multitask, watch videos and play games.

It changes to the screen you need, the moment you need it.