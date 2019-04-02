According to the report, Africa could see the creation of more than 3 million jobs in the next six years.

The study said the projection is because Africa currently lacks an efficient distribution infrastructure, and these online marketplaces could create millions of jobs.

The report was titled ‘How Online Marketplaces Can Power Employment in Africa’.

At the 7th African CEO Forum which was held on 25th and 26th March 2019 in Kigali, Rwanda, a BCG principal and co-author of the report who led the firm and unveiled the study, Patrick Dupoux said that the digital platforms could also raise incomes and boost inclusive economic growth with minimal disruption to existing businesses and workforce norms.

He said online marketplaces are a good illustration of how the digital revolution can create economic opportunity and improve social welfare in Africa.

He then advised that for online marketplaces to reach their full potential, the public and private sectors must work together to build the right digital environment from the outset.

“Fulfilling the tremendous promise of online marketplaces relies on the ability of private and public sectors to come together and create the right digital environment that is designed from the outset to bring economic and social benefits for all.”

Job creation remains a priority in Africa, where in the next two decades the average working population is estimated to reach more than 1.1 billion, it is very essential for business-oriented personnel to take advantage of the e-commerce places to become great people.