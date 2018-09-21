PayPal is cutting off Alex Jones and says it will no longer do business with InfoWars because it promotes 'hate and discriminatory intolerance' (PYPL)

news

PayPal just announced that it will stop providing any services to InfoWars, the website created by Alex Jones that promotes conspiracy theories.

The payment processing company said it deterimined that InfoWars "promoted hate and discriminatory intolerance against certain communities and religions."

Here's the full PayPal announcement:

At PayPal, we are guided by a core set of values. Chief among these is inclusion. Our values are a compass for how we behave as a company. Our values are the foundation for the decision we made this week — to end our business relationship with Infowars and its related websites.

We understand this decision will be controversial to some. As a company, we take seriously our responsibility to ensure that our values are at the core of everything we do, and we will take action to stand for our values.

We do not take these actions lightly and we work hard to be rigorous and fair-minded. We undertook an extensive review of the Infowars sites, and found instances that promoted hate and discriminatory intolerance against certain communities and religions that run counter to our core value of inclusion. We believe that hatred and discrimination have no place in our democratic society and, we do not support this conduct.