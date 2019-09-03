The bright young minds from two different schools in Abuja took home gold medals at the 2019 Students for the Advancement of Global Entrepreneurship (SAGE) World Cup.

Here is what happened

Before competing in the world cup in the United States, two teams from Nigeria won the national competition that had the participation of 16 other schools from over 10 states in Nigeria.

The two teams are the Hackivia SAGE Team from Martis College Yangoji in Abuja and the Coded SAGE Team from the Hillside School Gwarimpa also located in Abuja.

They both represented the country at the recently concluded event which took place at the University of Berkeley California in the USA on August 8–12, 2019.

Hackivia SAGE Team presented their innovative project, a Smart Air Quality Monitor called Marist-AQM, before the judges.

Utilizing various sensors, microprocessors and an IoT platform, the device detects elevated levels of harmful particles and chemicals quickly and relay that information to users by triggering a loud alarm and warning phone calls.

Explaining the usefulness of this device to journalists, one of the students, Nakanga Elisha said, “By this project, we have been trained to develop world-changing projects for quality life. We intend to provide solution to air pollution in the world.”

ALSO READ: Innovative Nigerian girls win People’s Choice award at 2019 Technovation Challenge

“Everyone should be aware of the bad air quality we have in our hands, across the world,” his team member, Duribe Ikedinachi, added. “By this project, we hope to create our own businesses and become true entrepreneurs. We intend to sell this product to the world because air pollution is a global problem.”

After competing against teams from countries like China, Canada, Ireland and Israel, they won the gold medal for Sustainable Development Goal 3.

Commenting on the win, Romanus Ayeh, coordinator of the team said, “My team and I had the opportunity to showcase our project and defend our country. We did great and won a Gold medal for our project and we are all happy. The experience is worth reliving and I am glad to have partaken in it.’”

The second group of Nigerian students — Coded SAGE Team — also won a gold medal for their project, the Smart Irrigation system ( IrrigateX).

They were awarded the medal for building 'resilient infrastructure, promoting inclusive and sustainable industrialization and fostering innovation.'

Nigeria has won the competition at the world level 8 out of 11 times the country has competed, before this recent win.