Millennials reveal the top 100 brands they love

news

With their spending power estimated to surpass $3.39 trillion this year, millennials remain one of the most important demographics for brands.

And that is why, love them, or hate them, if you're a brand you can't ignore them.

Ad agency Moosylvania has just released its annual ranking of the 'Top 100 Millennial Brands.' This is the sixth year that the company has released such a ranking, based on interviews with over 3,000 people between the ages of 18 to 38.

While a lot of the highest ranked brands from previous years retain the top spots, this year's list has several significant new additions, including beauty brands like ULTA cosmetics and ELF cosmetics, among others.

"We can tell a lot when we see new brands break through the list,” said Norty Cohen, CEO of Moosylvania. "You’ll see a predominance of retail, fashion, beverage, cars and gaming."

Here are the top brands according to the survey.

Note: The rankings are Olympic Style, with several ties.

100. Wegman's

Headquarters: Rochester, New York

Place on last poll: N/A

Why it’s hot: The supermarket chain has an unbeatable corporate reputation and is known for treating its employees exceptionally well. The brand also has a do-good social agenda, and recently rolled out an app-based service to assist blind shoppers.

100. True Religion

Headquarters: Manhattan Beach, California

Place on last poll: N/A

Why it’s hot: The denim brand is on the comeback trail post its bankruptcy late last year, and its bet on model and millennial favorite Bella Hadid as its new face seems to be working.

100. REI

Headquarters: Kent, Washington

Place on last poll: N/A

Why it’s hot: Millennials care about brands with a purpose, and REI's focus on sustainability and the environment has surely helped it land a spot in this year's ranking.

100. Patagonia

Headquarters: Ventura, California

Place on last poll: N/A

Why it’s hot: It's hard to believe that Patagonia hadn't figured on the list until this year, but its powerful declaration of war against Trump over national monument plans clearly struck a chord.

100. Monster Energy

Headquarters: Corona, California

Place on last poll: 80

Why it’s hot: After soda, energy drinks are starting to see a slump owing to their high sugar content. Millennial consumers are increasingly gravitating toward seltzers instead.

100. Coach

Headquarters: New York City, New York

Place on last poll: 43

Why it’s hot: Coach fell down several spots as opposed to last year's rankings, as consumers are still coming to terms with its rebrand and new identity Tapestry, to better express its new shape as a multibrand entity.

100. Bank of America

Headquarters: Charlotte, North Carolina

Place on last poll: N/A

Why it’s hot: Under marketing veteran Meredith Verdone, the bank has become more consumer-focused than ever, and has also been able to boost its brand.

98. Zara

Headquarters: Arteixo, Spain

Place on last poll: N/A

Why it’s hot: The Spanish retailer has been at the forefront of fast-fashion, winning millennial hearts along the way.

98. Chipotle

Headquarters: Denver, Colorado

Place on last poll: 56

Why it’s hot: As Chipotle continues to grapple with a string of health safety concerns, its brand has taken a hit compared to last year. Still, it continues to remain a favorite among loyalists.

94. Southwest Airlines

Headquarters: Dallas, Texas

Place on last poll: 49

Why it’s hot: The airline has been able to appeal to millennials with programs such as the Music + Ideas Festival. Its also managed to recover from its deadly accident earlier this year, according to YouGov.

94. Hulu

Headquarters: Los Angeles, California

Place on last poll: N/A

Why it’s hot: As millennials continue to cut the chord, it's no surprise that Hulu is winning their hearts. The company garnered mainstream and critical acclaim with its dark original series "The Handmaid's Tale."

94. BMW

Headquarters: Munich, Germany

Place on last poll: 37

Why it’s hot: The German luxury carmaker company is ready to innovate, with plans to take on Tesla with self driving and electric cars.

94. Audi

Headquarters: Ingolstadt, Germany

Place on last poll: 95

Why it’s hot: Anticipation is high for the brand's first fully electric SUV, the Audi e-tron, which will be revealed in a few weeks and will hit showrooms in 2019.

91. Valve

Headquarters: Bellevue, Washington

Place on last poll: 60

Why it’s hot: The video-game development company has a huge following on Facebook, and Steam remains the premiere gaming platform for many people.

91. Panera

Headquarters: St. Louis, Missouri

Place on last poll: 81

Why it’s hot: Having established itself as both a leader of natural, preservative-free food as well as a digital and tech pioneer, Panera once again features in the ranks.

91. Lululemon

Headquarters: Vancouver, Canada

Place on last poll: 89

Why it’s hot: Given the millennial love for athleisure and the fact that Lululemon pioneered the trend, it's not hard to see why it continues to be a millennial favorite.

89. Pamper's

Headquarters: Cincinnati, Ohio

Place on last poll: N/A

Why it’s hot: With older millennials entering parenthood, the Proctor & Gamble brand makes an appearance on the list. The brand has also made itself more digital, redesigning its website and rolling out the Hello Baby Pregnancy Calendar App to cater to new and expecting moms.

89. Cheesecake Factory

Headquarters: Calabasas, California

Place on last poll: N/A

Why it’s hot: The casual dining chain is not only social media-savvy, but also knows that it must meet its millennial consumers where they want to be met. Last year, it expanded delivery services to half of its US locations through DoorDash.

86. Wendy's

Headquarters: Columbus, Ohio

Place on last poll: 71

Why it’s hot: Wendy's has never shied away from delivering the heat, not just in its burgers but also online, carving a name for itself as one of the most savage fast-food brands out there.

86. Supreme

Headquarters: New York City, New York

Place on last poll: N/A

Why it’s hot: The streetwear brand has amassed a cult following, building its brand through partnerships with groundbreaking designers, artists, photographers and musicians.

86. Chanel

Headquarters: Paris, France

Place on last poll: N/A

Why it’s hot: Luxury brands have found ways to connect with younger people on the back of digital, and Chanel is one of them.

85. The North Face

Headquarters: Alameda, California

Place on last poll: 54

Why it’s hot: The millennial-thirst for adventure has contributed to the growth of outdoor brands such as REI, The North Face and Patagonia even more than before.

84. Ebay

Headquarters: San Jose, California

Place on last poll: N/A

Why it’s hot: Under CMO Suzy Deering, eBay has been able to successfully battle Amazon and maintain its position.

83. Dunkin' Donuts

Headquarters: Canton, Massachusetts

Place on last poll: N/A

Why it’s hot: The coffee that America runs on has embarked on a major brand refresh, and plans to unveil 50 US test stores this year that focus on to-go and mobile ordering.

82. Xbox

Headquarters: Redmond, Washington

Place on last poll: 65

Why it’s hot: Always on the cutting-edge of innovation, the Microsoft brand has managed to keep millennials hooked onto their gaming consoles.

79. TJ Maxx

Headquarters: Framingham, Massachusetts

Place on last poll: N/A

Why it’s hot: TJ Maxx has defied conventional wisdom pertaining to the retail apocalypse: it reported same-store sales growth for 21 consecutive years, and early in 2017, it announced plans to open 1,800 stores globally.

79. Frito-Lay

Headquarters: Plano, Texas

Place on last poll: 88 (Lay's)

Why it’s hot: The chipmaker continues to innovate on flavor as well as different products, appealing to the millennial palette.

79. Dove

Headquarters: Rotterdam, Netherlands

Place on last poll: N/A

Why it’s hot: With its continued focus on real beauty, Dove has been able to win millennial hearts authentically.

77. Tide

Headquarters: Cincinnati, Ohio

Place on last poll: N/A

Why it’s hot: Teens and millennials were biting into Tide's liquid laundry detergent pods left, right and center this year as part of the "Tide Pod Challenge," one of the most unintentionally viral marketing campaigns ever.

77. Banana Republic

Headquarters: San Francisco, California

Place on last poll: 74

Why it’s hot: Despite several quarters of plunging sales, Banana Republic continues to be a well-recognized brand.

75. Uniqlo

Headquarters: Yamaguchi, Japan

Place on last poll: N/A

Why it’s hot: The Japanese fast-fashion retailer has charged onto the scene with its focus on design innovation, good quality, affordability and fashion.

75. Acura

Headquarters: Minato, Tokyo, Japan

Place on last poll: N/A

Why it’s hot: As millennials make investments in houses and cars, the luxury brand of Japanese carmaker Honda has emerged as a favorite.

74. Ross

Headquarters: Dublin, California

Place on last poll: N/A

Why it’s hot: The store offers cost-conscious Millennials a wide selection of well-known brands at discounted prices, providing customers a treasure-hunt shopping experience that's hard to replicate online.

73. Hershey's

Headquarters: Hershey, Pennsylvania

Place on last poll: 62

Why it’s hot: The iconic candy company has dropped artificial coloring from its chocolate, and also invested in healthy snacks, appealing to millennials.

71. Torrid

Headquarters: Industry, California

Place on last poll: N/A

Why it’s hot: The plus-size retailer has made fashion for women of all sizes, and also won some fans with its plus-size Riverdale collection.

72. Meijer

Headquarters: Grand Rapids, Michigan

Place on last poll: N/A

Why it’s hot: The low-cost superstore has amassed a following with its home delivery and loyalty program.

69. Whole Foods

Headquarters: Austin, Texas

Place on last poll: 63

Why it’s hot: Whole Foods is known for its fresh, organic food, and for suggesting healthy recipes to consumers. Now, it has the backing of Amazon and Prime delivery, making it even more attractive.

69. Chick-Fil-A

Headquarters: Atlanta, Georgia

Place on last poll: 22

Why it’s hot: Chick-fil-A has always remained a cult favorite, because of its fresh and relatively healthier menu.

68. JCPenney

Headquarters: Plano, Texas

Place on last poll: 87

Why it’s hot: While Sears' and Macy's struggle, JCPenney has been working hard to execute a turnaround.

65. Ralph Lauren

Headquarters: New York City, New York

Place on last poll: 70

Why it’s hot: Years after its launch, Ralph Lauren, and Polo in particular, remains an iconic brand that apparently still captures the hearts of preppy young people.

65. Kellogg's

Headquarters: Battle Creek, Michigan

Place on last poll: 59

Why it’s hot: Millennials may be moving away from cereal, but Kellogg's hasn't given up hope. It has gone down the experiential route, opening up a fancy new social media-friendly cereal store in New York City.

65. Guess

Headquarters: Los Angeles, California

Place on last poll: 76

Why it’s hot: The beloved American brand has been keeping itself fresh and relevant through partnerships with millennial artists like Ariana Grande.

63. Nissan

Headquarters: Yokohama, Japan

Place on last poll: 41

Why it’s hot: Nissan's futuristic and innovative designs have continued to delight millennials.

63. Dr. Pepper

Headquarters: Plano, Texas

Place on last poll: 36

Why it’s hot: Dr Pepper. finished 2017 as the fourth-largest soda brand, and has been appealing to millennials with its role as a sponsor of the College Football Playoffs.

62. Puma

Headquarters: Herzogenaurach, Germany

Place on last poll: N/A

Why it’s hot: The sleek German shoe wear brand has continued to make inroads into the US through its collaborations, from NBA players to Selena Gomez.

61. Mountain Dew

Headquarters: Purchase, New York

Place on last poll: 45

Why it’s hot: Mountain Dew ensures it always remains fresh in consumers' memory with its crazy and outlandish ads. Remember 'Puppy Monkey Baby?'

60. Mac

Headquarters: New York City, New York

Place on last poll: N/A

Why it’s hot: MAC has never shied away from taking a stand, whether it's promoting inclusivity or standing up for LGBTQ rights — values that millennials hold dear.

59. Kroger

Headquarters: Cincinnati, Ohio

Place on last poll: 21

Why it’s hot: The chain has invested heavily in its personalized loyalty program as well as in-store and delivery services using technology.

57. Loft

Headquarters: New York City, New York

Place on last poll: N/A

Why it’s hot: Ann Taylor's sister brand Loft, is known for mastering the "new dress code" for young shoppers in the workforce. And it has taken over Ann Taylor, as far as millennials are concerned.

57. Dodge

Headquarters: Auburn Hills, Michigan

Place on last poll: 57

Why it’s hot: Data from IHS Automotive ranked Dodge as millennials' favorite type of car, and we too ranked the Dodge Viper as the most "reliable" midsize sporty car.

56. Aldi

Headquarters: Essen, Germany

Place on last poll: 83

Why it’s hot: Aldi offers organic groceries — at a fraction of the price. In fact, it's cheaper than Dollar General.

55. Vans

Headquarters: Cypress, California

Place on last poll: 61

Why it’s hot: Millennials are suckers for nostalgia, something that Vans has been able to effectively promote as a lifestyle brand.

54. Rue 21

Headquarters: Warrendale, Pennsylvania

Place on last poll: 92

Why it’s hot: The brand has figured out a way to target budget-savvy young shoppers.

53. Hollister

Headquarters: New Albany, Ohio

Place on last poll: N/A

Why it’s hot: Abercrombie & Fitch may have faded, but the company's growth has been driven by continued strength at Hollister is recent years.

52. Bath & Body Works

Headquarters: Reynoldsburg, Ohio

Place on last poll: 65

Why it’s hot: Bath & Body Works is yet another brand that has managed to capitalize on nostalgia to push forward, with flavors from the '90s often making comebacks on its shelves.

51. ELF

Headquarters: California

Place on last poll: N/A

Why it’s hot: Elf belongs to the new breed of digitally-savvy cosmetics brands that have been able to win consumers by giving them access to high-quality products at lower price points.

50. Trader Joe's

Headquarters: Monrovia, California

Place on last poll: 55

Why it’s hot: Organic food, unique on-trend products, and low prices make Trader Joe's an unbeatable destination for millennials and their grocery needs.

48. Michael Kors

Headquarters: New York City, New York

Place on last poll: 26

Why it’s hot: Michael Kors may too ubiquitous for its own good, but the brand is going nowhere as far as its popularity is concerned.

48. J. Crew

Headquarters: New York City, New York

Place on last poll: N/A

Why it’s hot: The brand snapped out of a four-year slump, posting a slight gain in quarterly sales at its existing stores and websites. It may have Meghan Markle to thank.

46. Tesla

Headquarters: Palo Alto, California

Place on last poll: 50

Why it’s hot: The company effortlessly combines functionality and technology and has amassed a cult-like following.

46. Marshall's

Headquarters: New York City, New York

Place on last poll: 68

Why it’s hot: As consumers look for greater savings, sales for Marshall's parent company have been climbing consistently.

44. Mercedez-Benz

Headquarters: Stuttgart, Germany

Place on last poll: 91

Why it’s hot: The brand is both sleek and social media-savvy, with innovative cars and campaigns to go along.

44. Express

Headquarters: Columbus, Ohio

Place on last poll: 13

Why it’s hot: The fashion-forward store is not only ahead of the curve in terms of style, but also has an attractive loyalty program.

43. Taco Bell

Headquarters: Irvine, California

Place on last poll: 82

Why it’s hot: From the CrunchWrap Supreme to the chalupa, you can always count on Taco Bell to keep pushing the food envelope forward.

42. LG

Headquarters: Busan, South Korea

Place on last poll: 25

Why it’s hot: The Korean company is not only innovating with phones, but also wearable tech.

41. Best Buy

Headquarters: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Place on last poll: 32

Why it’s hot: Back in 2012, Best Buy was struggling. Today, it has made a successful comeback by prioritizing online sales and the customer shopping experience. Its "Geek Squad" team helps shoppers with technology questions and product repairs in stores and at home.

40. PlayStation

Headquarters: San Mateo, California

Place on last poll: 43

Why it’s hot: Apart from gaming consoles, PlayStation has also branched out into several VR offerings.

37. Sephora

Headquarters: Paris, France

Place on last poll: 48

Why it’s hot: Makeup is a favorite millennial category, and Sephora has done everything imaginable to cement itself as the ultimate leader in the space: from a mobile app that lets users virtually try on lipsticks to Color IQ that lets them scan their faces to find the perfect products to match their skin tones.

37. Netflix

Headquarters: Los Gatos, California

Place on last poll: 31

Why it’s hot: With addictive shows like "Orange Is The New Black" and "Stranger Things," Netflix has permeated pop-culture. Its marketing is top-notch and sticks as well, whether it is plastering cocaine hotspots from the '90s with punny one-liners to promote Narcos or partnering with Snapchat to create the coolest ever AR lens for Stranger Things.

37/ McDonald's

Headquarters: Oak Brook, Illinois

Place on last poll: 79

Why it’s hot: The investments that McDonald's has made into in-store tech, as well as revamping its menu with more nutritious items like new 100% white meat Chicken McNuggets seem to be helping it win over millennials.

36. GameStop

Headquarters: Grapevine, Texas

Place on last poll: 23

Why it’s hot: Shares of video game retailer GameStop have soared recently amid reports the company is working to sell itself to a private equity firm.

35. Toyota

Headquarters: Toyota, Aichi Prefecture, JapanColin Kaepernick

Place on last poll: 27

Why it’s hot: Toyota's mid-size SUV, the Highlander, is quickly becoming one of the most important models in its lineup.

34. H&M

Headquarters: Stockholm, Sweden

Place on last poll: 33

Why it’s hot: The Swedish retailer epitomizes fast-fashion for millennials across the globe, and keeps them engaged with its numerous collaborations, such as the Balmain collection.

33. Polo

Headquarters: New York, New York

Place on last poll: 70

Why it’s hot: The iconic polo t-shirts emblazoned with the logo remain a go-to sartorial choice for millennial men the world over.

32. Ford

Headquarters: Detroit, Michigan

Place on last poll: 15

Why it’s hot: Ford is apparently a huge hit among millennial moms.

31. Pink-Victoria's Secret

Headquarters: Columbus, Ohio

Place on last poll: N/A

Why it’s hot: While its parent company is facing stiff competition from upstarts like ThirdLove and Aerie, Pink has taken over millennial hearts with its fun, colorful and affordable inner wear and athletic wear.

30. Nordstrom

Headquarters: Seattle, Washington

Place on last poll: 46

Why it’s hot: Nordstrom has developed robust e-commerce experiences, seamlessly integrated online and offline channels, and provided numerous cross-channel capabilities for in-store shoppers.

29. American Eagle

Headquarters: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Place on last poll: 16

Why it’s hot: While retailers nationwide are slashing their store footprints, American Eagle is expanding in a big way. Much of that growth is being propelled by Aerie, with the company announcing that it is planning to build 80 new physical Aerie stores over the next three years.

28. Ulta

Headquarters: Bolingbrook, Illinois

Place on last poll: N/A

Why it’s hot: Mass-makeup retailer Ulta is emerging as a viable alternative to Sephora with its aisles of products and sizeable e-commerce inventory.

27. Gap

Headquarters: San Francisco, California

Place on last poll: 39

Why it’s hot: Gap has been discounting nearly everything in the store, making it attractive to millennial shoppers. But that very fact could now be threatening margins.

26. Costco

Headquarters: Issaquah, Washington

Place on last poll: 30

Why it’s hot: From low prices to food courts, Coscto has everything that millennials could want under one roof.

25. Disney

Headquarters: Burbank, California

Place on last poll: 19

Why it’s hot: Princesses aside, Disney is making huge bets on the future of entertainment, with the acquisition of 21st Century Fox and a focus on livestreaming.

24. Pepsi

Headquarters: Purchase, New York

Place on last poll: 14

Why it’s hot: Pepsi's nostalgic tribute at this year's Super Bowl made some waves, and the soda giant is making sure it continues to cater to millennial tastes with its recent purchase of SodaStream.

23. Under Armour

Headquarters: Baltimore, Maryland

Place on last poll: 28

Why it’s hot: With a suite of empowering spokespeople and products that speak for themselves, Under Armour has consistently been a millennial favorite.

22. Old Navy

Headquarters: San Francisco, California

Place on last poll: 20

Why it’s hot: Old Navy is one of Gap's sister brands steadily overtaking it with faces like Amy Schumer and more pocket-friendly prices.

21. Victoria's Secret

Headquarters: Columbus, Ohio

Place on last poll: 10

Why it’s hot: Despite upstarts encroaching on its territory, Victoria's Secret remains the undisputed leader of the lingerie market, with its marketing strategy, which includes its famous Angels, certainly playing a role.

20. Kohl's

Headquarters: Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin

Place on last poll: 24

Why it’s hot: Kohl's low prices and rewards program ensures customer loyalty, without needing a store credit card.

19. Forever 21

Headquarters: Los Angeles, California

Place on last poll: 38

Why it’s hot: While H&M has ventured into higher-end clothing and lifestyle stores, Forever 21 remains true to its original self: offering the hottest new clothing at unbeatable prices.

18. Nintendo

Headquarters: Kyoto, Japan

Place on last poll: 17

Why it’s hot: Nintendo certainly has the nostalgia factor going for it, but has also continued to innovate.

17. Microsoft

Headquarters: Redmond, Washington

Place on last poll: 9

Why it’s hot: Microsoft may not be as hot as it once was, but still remains a market leader.

16. Macy's

Headquarters: Cincinnati, Ohio

Place on last poll: 34

Why it’s hot: Macy's has launched a full-on charm offensive to lure millennials, dedicating a whole level at its flagship New York City store to the demographic. It seems to be working.

14. Starbucks

Headquarters: Seattle, Washington

Place on last poll: 12

Why it’s hot: From on-trend flavors like the Unicorn Frappuccino to the millennial favorite PSL, Starbucks has a finger on the pulse of the generation.

14. Honda

Headquarters: Hamamatsu, Japan

Place on last poll: 35

Why it’s hot: The Honda Civic and Accord remain big winners with the millennial crowd.

13. Chevrolet

Headquarters: Detroit, Michigan

Place on last poll: 29

Why it’s hot: From trucks to sedans, Chevrolet has a wide variety to appeal to all sorts of millennial tastes.

12. Gucci

Headquarters: Florence, Italy

Place on last poll: 86

Why it’s hot: After years of being forgotten, Gucci has emerged as the comeback kid of fashion under Alessandro Michele.

11. Coca-Cola

Headquarters: Atlanta, Georgia

Place on last poll: 5

Why it’s hot: Diet Coke's Super Bowl ads this year were a huge hit.

10. Adidas

Headquarters: Herzogenaurach, Germany

Place on last poll: 18

Why it’s hot: Adidas has consistently remained on people's feet thanks to its iconic cultural collaborations, whether Stan Smith or Kanye West.

9. Jordan

Headquarters: Beaverton, Oregon

Place on last poll: 44

Why it’s hot: While Nike remains a force to be reckoned with, the Jordan brand has always been a huge performer in and of itself.

8. Sony

Headquarters: Minato, Tokyo

Place on last poll: 4

Why it’s hot: Sony is almost synonymous with innovation, from its wildly popular PlayStation to its latest cute robot dog Aibo.

7. Google

Headquarters: Mountain View, California

Place on last poll: 11

Why it’s hot: From its reliable apps to video content on YouTube, there is perhaps no other brand as omnipresent in consumers' lives as Google.

6. Samsung

Headquarters: Seoul, South Korea

Place on last poll: 6

Why it’s hot: Samsung's smartphones are sleek, stylish and high-tech, with several millennials preferring them over Apple too.

5. Walmart

Headquarters: Bentonville, Arizona

Place on last poll: N/A

Why it’s hot: With its acquisition of Jet.com, Walmart has grand plans to take on Amazon. In fact, it's quickly and aggressively expanding its delivery services as well.

4. Target

Headquarters: Minneapolis, Minnesotta

Place on last poll: 2

Why it’s hot: Target combines style with affordability, and has won millennial hearts by aligning itself with important societal issues such as introducing non-gender conforming aisles.

3. Amazon

Headquarters: Seattle, Washington

Place on last poll: 8

Why it’s hot: From groceries to home technology, Amazon is an undisputed force in today's world. It recently became the second company ever to cross the $1 trillion threshold.

2. Apple

Headquarters: Cupertino, California

Place on last poll: 1

Why it’s hot: Apple has a die-hard fan following, with millennials often lining up to get their hands on its latest gadgets.

1. Nike

Headquarters: Beaverton, Oregon

Place on last poll: 3

Why it’s hot: Nike made a splash this week by choosing Colin Kaepernick as the face of its 'Just Do It' campaign's 30th anniversary. But as far as consumers and brand experts are concerned, it's always been on the right side of history.