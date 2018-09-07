Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Millennials reveal the top 100 brands they love

Tech Millennials reveal the top 100 brands they love

With their spending power estimated to surpass $3.39 trillion this year, millennials remain one of the most important demographics for brands.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
null play

null

(Nike/Colin Kaepernick via Twitter)

With their spending power estimated to surpass $3.39 trillion this year, millennials remain one of the most important demographics for brands.

And that is why, love them, or hate them, if you're a brand you can't ignore them.

Ad agency Moosylvania has just released its annual ranking of the 'Top 100 Millennial Brands.' This is the sixth year that the company has released such a ranking, based on interviews with over 3,000 people between the ages of 18 to 38.

While a lot of the highest ranked brands from previous years retain the top spots, this year's list has several significant new additions, including beauty brands like ULTA cosmetics and ELF cosmetics, among others.

"We can tell a lot when we see new brands break through the list,” said Norty Cohen, CEO of Moosylvania. "You’ll see a predominance of retail, fashion, beverage, cars and gaming."

Here are the top brands according to the survey.

Note: The rankings are Olympic Style, with several ties.

100. Wegman's

100. Wegman's play

100. Wegman's

(Yelp)

Headquarters: Rochester, New York

Place on last poll: N/A

Why it’s hot: The supermarket chain has an unbeatable corporate reputation and is known for treating its employees exceptionally well. The brand also has a do-good social agenda, and recently rolled out an app-based service to assist blind shoppers.



100. True Religion

100. True Religion play

100. True Religion

(True Religion)

Headquarters: Manhattan Beach, California

Place on last poll: N/A

Why it’s hot: The denim brand is on the comeback trail post its bankruptcy late last year, and its bet on model and millennial favorite Bella Hadid as its new face seems to be working.



100. REI

100. REI play

100. REI

(REI)

Headquarters: Kent, Washington

Place on last poll: N/A

Why it’s hot: Millennials care about brands with a purpose, and REI's focus on sustainability and the environment has surely helped it land a spot in this year's ranking.



100. Patagonia

100. Patagonia play

100. Patagonia

(Patagonia.com)

Headquarters: Ventura, California

Place on last poll: N/A

Why it’s hot: It's hard to believe that Patagonia hadn't figured on the list until this year, but its powerful declaration of war against Trump over national monument plans clearly struck a chord.



100. Monster Energy

100. Monster Energy play

100. Monster Energy

(By nmcbean on Flickr)

Headquarters: Corona, California

Place on last poll: 80

Why it’s hot: After soda, energy drinks are starting to see a slump owing to their high sugar content. Millennial consumers are increasingly gravitating toward seltzers instead.



100. Coach

100. Coach play

100. Coach

(REUTERS/Fred Prouser)

Headquarters: New York City, New York

Place on last poll: 43

Why it’s hot: Coach fell down several spots as opposed to last year's rankings, as consumers are still coming to terms with its rebrand and new identity Tapestry, to better express its new shape as a multibrand entity.



100. Bank of America

100. Bank of America play

100. Bank of America

(REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton)

Headquarters: Charlotte, North Carolina

Place on last poll: N/A

Why it’s hot: Under marketing veteran Meredith Verdone, the bank has become more consumer-focused than ever, and has also been able to boost its brand.



98. Zara

98. Zara play

98. Zara

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)

Headquarters: Arteixo, Spain

Place on last poll: N/A

Why it’s hot: The Spanish retailer has been at the forefront of fast-fashion, winning millennial hearts along the way.



98. Chipotle

98. Chipotle play

98. Chipotle

(Chipotle)

Headquarters: Denver, Colorado

Place on last poll: 56

Why it’s hot: As Chipotle continues to grapple with a string of health safety concerns, its brand has taken a hit compared to last year. Still, it continues to remain a favorite among loyalists.



94. Southwest Airlines

94. Southwest Airlines play

94. Southwest Airlines

(REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson)

Headquarters: Dallas, Texas

Place on last poll: 49

Why it’s hot: The airline has been able to appeal to millennials with programs such as the Music + Ideas Festival. Its also managed to recover from its deadly accident earlier this year, according to YouGov.



94. Hulu

94. Hulu play

94. Hulu

(Hulu)

Headquarters: Los Angeles, California

Place on last poll: N/A

Why it’s hot: As millennials continue to cut the chord, it's no surprise that Hulu is winning their hearts. The company garnered mainstream and critical acclaim with its dark original series "The Handmaid's Tale."



94. BMW

94. BMW play

94. BMW

(BMW)

Headquarters: Munich, Germany

Place on last poll: 37

Why it’s hot: The German luxury carmaker company is ready to innovate, with plans to take on Tesla with self driving and electric cars.



94. Audi

94. Audi play

94. Audi

(Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider)

Headquarters: Ingolstadt, Germany

Place on last poll: 95

Why it’s hot: Anticipation is high for the brand's first fully electric SUV, the Audi e-tron, which will be revealed in a few weeks and will hit showrooms in 2019.



91. Valve

91. Valve play

91. Valve

(Square Enix / Steam)

Headquarters: Bellevue, Washington

Place on last poll: 60

Why it’s hot: The video-game development company has a huge following on Facebook, and Steam remains the premiere gaming platform for many people.



91. Panera

91. Panera play

91. Panera

(Mike Mozart / Flickr)

Headquarters: St. Louis, Missouri

Place on last poll: 81

Why it’s hot: Having established itself as both a leader of natural, preservative-free food as well as a digital and tech pioneer, Panera once again features in the ranks.



91. Lululemon

91. Lululemon play

91. Lululemon

(Facebook/Lululemon)

Headquarters: Vancouver, Canada

Place on last poll: 89

Why it’s hot: Given the millennial love for athleisure and the fact that Lululemon pioneered the trend, it's not hard to see why it continues to be a millennial favorite.



89. Pamper's

89. Pamper's play

89. Pamper's

(Pampers)

Headquarters: Cincinnati, Ohio

Place on last poll: N/A

Why it’s hot: With older millennials entering parenthood, the Proctor & Gamble brand makes an appearance on the list. The brand has also made itself more digital, redesigning its website and rolling out the Hello Baby Pregnancy Calendar App to cater to new and expecting moms.



89. Cheesecake Factory

89. Cheesecake Factory play

89. Cheesecake Factory

(Facebook/Cheesecake Factory)

Headquarters: Calabasas, California

Place on last poll: N/A

Why it’s hot: The casual dining chain is not only social media-savvy, but also knows that it must meet its millennial consumers where they want to be met. Last year, it expanded delivery services to half of its US locations through DoorDash.



86. Wendy's

Wendy's has created Gifs as ads play

Wendy's has created Gifs as ads

(Tenor)

Headquarters: Columbus, Ohio

Place on last poll: 71

Why it’s hot: Wendy's has never shied away from delivering the heat, not just in its burgers but also online, carving a name for itself as one of the most savage fast-food brands out there.



86. Supreme

86. Supreme play

86. Supreme

(Supreme/Facebook)

Headquarters: New York City, New York

Place on last poll: N/A

Why it’s hot: The streetwear brand has amassed a cult following, building its brand through partnerships with groundbreaking designers, artists, photographers and musicians.



86. Chanel

FILE PHOTO: Chanel logo is seen on the company's store in Monte Carlo play

FILE PHOTO: Chanel logo is seen on the company's store in Monte Carlo

(Thomson Reuters)

Headquarters: Paris, France

Place on last poll: N/A

Why it’s hot: Luxury brands have found ways to connect with younger people on the back of digital, and Chanel is one of them.



85. The North Face

85. The North Face play

85. The North Face

(Facebook/The North Face)

Headquarters: Alameda, California

Place on last poll: 54

Why it’s hot: The millennial-thirst for adventure has contributed to the growth of outdoor brands such as REI, The North Face and Patagonia even more than before.



84. Ebay

84. Ebay play

84. Ebay

(Stockstudio/Shutterstock)

Headquarters: San Jose, California

Place on last poll: N/A

Why it’s hot: Under CMO Suzy Deering, eBay has been able to successfully battle Amazon and maintain its position.



83. Dunkin' Donuts

83. Dunkin' Donuts play

83. Dunkin' Donuts

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)

Headquarters: Canton, Massachusetts

Place on last poll: N/A

Why it’s hot: The coffee that America runs on has embarked on a major brand refresh, and plans to unveil 50 US test stores this year that focus on to-go and mobile ordering.



82. Xbox

Microsoft Executive VP of Gaming Phil Spencer play

Microsoft Executive VP of Gaming Phil Spencer

(Microsoft)

Headquarters: Redmond, Washington

Place on last poll: 65

Why it’s hot: Always on the cutting-edge of innovation, the Microsoft brand has managed to keep millennials hooked onto their gaming consoles.



79. TJ Maxx

79. TJ Maxx play

79. TJ Maxx

(Business Insider/Mary Hanbury)

Headquarters: Framingham, Massachusetts

Place on last poll: N/A

Why it’s hot: TJ Maxx has defied conventional wisdom pertaining to the retail apocalypse: it reported same-store sales growth for 21 consecutive years, and early in 2017, it announced plans to open 1,800 stores globally.



79. Frito-Lay

79. Frito-Lay play

79. Frito-Lay

(AlenKadr/Shutterstock.com)

Headquarters: Plano, Texas

Place on last poll: 88 (Lay's)

Why it’s hot: The chipmaker continues to innovate on flavor as well as different products, appealing to the millennial palette.



79. Dove

79. Dove play

79. Dove

(Youtube/All Indian Ads)

Headquarters: Rotterdam, Netherlands

Place on last poll: N/A

Why it’s hot: With its continued focus on real beauty, Dove has been able to win millennial hearts authentically.



77. Tide

77. Tide play

77. Tide

(Austin Kirk/Flickr)

Headquarters: Cincinnati, Ohio

Place on last poll: N/A

Why it’s hot: Teens and millennials were biting into Tide's liquid laundry detergent pods left, right and center this year as part of the "Tide Pod Challenge," one of the most unintentionally viral marketing campaigns ever.



77. Banana Republic

77. Banana Republic play

77. Banana Republic

(Facebook/Banana Republic)

Headquarters: San Francisco, California

Place on last poll: 74

Why it’s hot: Despite several quarters of plunging sales, Banana Republic continues to be a well-recognized brand.



75. Uniqlo

75. Uniqlo play

75. Uniqlo

(Courtesy of Uniqlo)

Headquarters: Yamaguchi, Japan

Place on last poll: N/A

Why it’s hot: The Japanese fast-fashion retailer has charged onto the scene with its focus on design innovation, good quality, affordability and fashion.



75. Acura

Honda Motor Co's Acura NSX luxury sports cars are seen in assemble line at the company's Performance Manufacturing Center in Marysville, Ohio, play

Honda Motor Co's Acura NSX luxury sports cars are seen in assemble line at the company's Performance Manufacturing Center in Marysville, Ohio,

(Reuters/Maki Shiraki)

Headquarters: Minato, Tokyo, Japan

Place on last poll: N/A

Why it’s hot: As millennials make investments in houses and cars, the luxury brand of Japanese carmaker Honda has emerged as a favorite.



74. Ross

74. Ross play

74. Ross

(David McNew/Getty Images)

Headquarters: Dublin, California

Place on last poll: N/A

Why it’s hot: The store offers cost-conscious Millennials a wide selection of well-known brands at discounted prices, providing customers a treasure-hunt shopping experience that's hard to replicate online.



73. Hershey's

FILE PHOTO: Hershey's chocolate bars are shown in this photo illustration in Encinitas play

FILE PHOTO: Hershey's chocolate bars are shown in this photo illustration in Encinitas

(Thomson Reuters)

Headquarters: Hershey, Pennsylvania

Place on last poll: 62

Why it’s hot: The iconic candy company has dropped artificial coloring from its chocolate, and also invested in healthy snacks, appealing to millennials.



71. Torrid

71. Torrid play

71. Torrid

(Torrid)

Headquarters: Industry, California

Place on last poll: N/A

Why it’s hot: The plus-size retailer has made fashion for women of all sizes, and also won some fans with its plus-size Riverdale collection.



72. Meijer

72. Meijer play

72. Meijer

(Meijer)

Headquarters: Grand Rapids, Michigan

Place on last poll: N/A

Why it’s hot: The low-cost superstore has amassed a following with its home delivery and loyalty program.



69. Whole Foods

69. Whole Foods play

69. Whole Foods

(Business Insider/Hayley Peterson)

Headquarters: Austin, Texas

Place on last poll: 63

Why it’s hot: Whole Foods is known for its fresh, organic food, and for suggesting healthy recipes to consumers. Now, it has the backing of Amazon and Prime delivery, making it even more attractive.



69. Chick-Fil-A

69. Chick-Fil-A play

69. Chick-Fil-A

(Chick-fil-A/ Facebook)

Headquarters: Atlanta, Georgia

Place on last poll: 22

Why it’s hot: Chick-fil-A has always remained a cult favorite, because of its fresh and relatively healthier menu.



68. JCPenney

68. JCPenney play

68. JCPenney

(Business Insider/Mary Hanbury)

Headquarters: Plano, Texas

Place on last poll: 87

Why it’s hot: While Sears' and Macy's struggle, JCPenney has been working hard to execute a turnaround.



65. Ralph Lauren

65. Ralph Lauren play

65. Ralph Lauren

(Richard Drew/AP)

Headquarters: New York City, New York

Place on last poll: 70

Why it’s hot: Years after its launch, Ralph Lauren, and Polo in particular, remains an iconic brand that apparently still captures the hearts of preppy young people.



65. Kellogg's

65. Kellogg's play

65. Kellogg's

(Amanda McKelvey)

Headquarters: Battle Creek, Michigan

Place on last poll: 59

Why it’s hot: Millennials may be moving away from cereal, but Kellogg's hasn't given up hope. It has gone down the experiential route, opening up a fancy new social media-friendly cereal store in New York City.



65. Guess

65. Guess play

65. Guess

(Getty)

Headquarters: Los Angeles, California

Place on last poll: 76

Why it’s hot: The beloved American brand has been keeping itself fresh and relevant through partnerships with millennial artists like Ariana Grande.



63. Nissan

63. Nissan play

63. Nissan

(Nissan)

Headquarters: Yokohama, Japan

Place on last poll: 41

Why it’s hot: Nissan's futuristic and innovative designs have continued to delight millennials.



63. Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper play

Dr. Pepper

(Flickr/DaMongMan)

Headquarters: Plano, Texas

Place on last poll: 36

Why it’s hot: Dr Pepper. finished 2017 as the fourth-largest soda brand, and has been appealing to millennials with its role as a sponsor of the College Football Playoffs.



62. Puma

62. Puma play

62. Puma

(Ralph Orlowski/Getty Images)

Headquarters: Herzogenaurach, Germany

Place on last poll: N/A

Why it’s hot: The sleek German shoe wear brand has continued to make inroads into the US through its collaborations, from NBA players to Selena Gomez.



61. Mountain Dew

61. Mountain Dew play

61. Mountain Dew

(Mountain Dew/YouTube)

Headquarters: Purchase, New York

Place on last poll: 45

Why it’s hot: Mountain Dew ensures it always remains fresh in consumers' memory with its crazy and outlandish ads. Remember 'Puppy Monkey Baby?'



60. Mac

60. Mac play

60. Mac

(Flickr/socialspice)

Headquarters: New York City, New York

Place on last poll: N/A

Why it’s hot: MAC has never shied away from taking a stand, whether it's promoting inclusivity or standing up for LGBTQ rights — values that millennials hold dear.



59. Kroger

59. Kroger play

59. Kroger

(AP/Rogelio V. Solis)

Headquarters: Cincinnati, Ohio

Place on last poll: 21

Why it’s hot: The chain has invested heavily in its personalized loyalty program as well as in-store and delivery services using technology.



57. Loft

57. Loft play

57. Loft

(LOFT)

Headquarters: New York City, New York

Place on last poll: N/A

Why it’s hot: Ann Taylor's sister brand Loft, is known for mastering the "new dress code" for young shoppers in the workforce. And it has taken over Ann Taylor, as far as millennials are concerned.



57. Dodge

Dodge Ram's Super Bowl ad offended many. play

Dodge Ram's Super Bowl ad offended many.

(YouTube)

Headquarters: Auburn Hills, Michigan

Place on last poll: 57

Why it’s hot: Data from IHS Automotive ranked Dodge as millennials' favorite type of car, and we too ranked the Dodge Viper as the most "reliable" midsize sporty car.



56. Aldi

56. Aldi play

56. Aldi

(Business Insider/Hayley Peterson)

Headquarters: Essen, Germany

Place on last poll: 83

Why it’s hot: Aldi offers organic groceries — at a fraction of the price. In fact, it's cheaper than Dollar General.



55. Vans

55. Vans play

55. Vans

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)

Headquarters: Cypress, California

Place on last poll: 61

Why it’s hot: Millennials are suckers for nostalgia, something that Vans has been able to effectively promote as a lifestyle brand.



54. Rue 21

54. Rue 21 play

54. Rue 21

(Instagram/Rue 21)

Headquarters: Warrendale, Pennsylvania

Place on last poll: 92

Why it’s hot: The brand has figured out a way to target budget-savvy young shoppers.



53. Hollister

53. Hollister play

53. Hollister

(Mary Altaffer/AP)

Headquarters: New Albany, Ohio

Place on last poll: N/A

Why it’s hot: Abercrombie & Fitch may have faded, but the company's growth has been driven by continued strength at Hollister is recent years.



52. Bath & Body Works

52. Bath &amp; Body Works play

52. Bath & Body Works

(Mike Mozart/flickr)

Headquarters: Reynoldsburg, Ohio

Place on last poll: 65

Why it’s hot: Bath & Body Works is yet another brand that has managed to capitalize on nostalgia to push forward, with flavors from the '90s often making comebacks on its shelves.



51. ELF

51. ELF play

51. ELF

(Facebook/Elf)

Headquarters: California

Place on last poll: N/A

Why it’s hot: Elf belongs to the new breed of digitally-savvy cosmetics brands that have been able to win consumers by giving them access to high-quality products at lower price points.



50. Trader Joe's

50. Trader Joe's play

50. Trader Joe's

(Getty)

Headquarters: Monrovia, California

Place on last poll: 55

Why it’s hot: Organic food, unique on-trend products, and low prices make Trader Joe's an unbeatable destination for millennials and their grocery needs.



48. Michael Kors

Michael Kors rose to popularity because of its handbags. play

Michael Kors rose to popularity because of its handbags.

(Facebook)

Headquarters: New York City, New York

Place on last poll: 26

Why it’s hot: Michael Kors may too ubiquitous for its own good, but the brand is going nowhere as far as its popularity is concerned.



48. J. Crew

48. J. Crew play

48. J. Crew

(Getty/Spencer Platt)

Headquarters: New York City, New York

Place on last poll: N/A

Why it’s hot: The brand snapped out of a four-year slump, posting a slight gain in quarterly sales at its existing stores and websites. It may have Meghan Markle to thank.



46. Tesla

46. Tesla play

46. Tesla

(Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider)

Headquarters: Palo Alto, California

Place on last poll: 50

Why it’s hot: The company effortlessly combines functionality and technology and has amassed a cult-like following.



46. Marshall's

46. Marshall's play

46. Marshall's

(Marshalls Facebook)

Headquarters: New York City, New York

Place on last poll: 68

Why it’s hot: As consumers look for greater savings, sales for Marshall's parent company have been climbing consistently.



44. Mercedez-Benz

44. Mercedez-Benz play

44. Mercedez-Benz

(Mercedes-Benz)

Headquarters: Stuttgart, Germany

Place on last poll: 91

Why it’s hot: The brand is both sleek and social media-savvy, with innovative cars and campaigns to go along.



44. Express

44. Express play

44. Express

(Facebook/Express)

Headquarters: Columbus, Ohio

Place on last poll: 13

Why it’s hot: The fashion-forward store is not only ahead of the curve in terms of style, but also has an attractive loyalty program.



43. Taco Bell

Customers line up at a Taco Bell restaurant inside Miami International Airport in Miami. play

Customers line up at a Taco Bell restaurant inside Miami International Airport in Miami.

(AP/Wilfredo Lee)

Headquarters: Irvine, California

Place on last poll: 82

Why it’s hot: From the CrunchWrap Supreme to the chalupa, you can always count on Taco Bell to keep pushing the food envelope forward.



42. LG

42. LG play

42. LG

(Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider)

Headquarters: Busan, South Korea

Place on last poll: 25

Why it’s hot: The Korean company is not only innovating with phones, but also wearable tech.



41. Best Buy

In this Nov. 23, 2013, file photo, shoppers enter a Best Buy in New York. play

In this Nov. 23, 2013, file photo, shoppers enter a Best Buy in New York.

(Associated Press/Bebeto Matthews)

Headquarters: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Place on last poll: 32

Why it’s hot: Back in 2012, Best Buy was struggling. Today, it has made a successful comeback by prioritizing online sales and the customer shopping experience. Its "Geek Squad" team helps shoppers with technology questions and product repairs in stores and at home.



40. PlayStation

40. PlayStation play

40. PlayStation

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Headquarters: San Mateo, California

Place on last poll: 43

Why it’s hot: Apart from gaming consoles, PlayStation has also branched out into several VR offerings.



37. Sephora

37. Sephora play

37. Sephora

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)

Headquarters: Paris, France

Place on last poll: 48

Why it’s hot: Makeup is a favorite millennial category, and Sephora has done everything imaginable to cement itself as the ultimate leader in the space: from a mobile app that lets users virtually try on lipsticks to Color IQ that lets them scan their faces to find the perfect products to match their skin tones.



37. Netflix

37. Netflix play

37. Netflix

(Netflix)

Headquarters: Los Gatos, California

Place on last poll: 31

Why it’s hot: With addictive shows like "Orange Is The New Black" and "Stranger Things," Netflix has permeated pop-culture. Its marketing is top-notch and sticks as well, whether it is plastering cocaine hotspots from the '90s with punny one-liners to promote Narcos or partnering with Snapchat to create the coolest ever AR lens for Stranger Things.



37/ McDonald's

37/ McDonald's play

37/ McDonald's

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Headquarters: Oak Brook, Illinois

Place on last poll: 79

Why it’s hot: The investments that McDonald's has made into in-store tech, as well as revamping its menu with more nutritious items like new 100% white meat Chicken McNuggets seem to be helping it win over millennials.



36. GameStop

36. GameStop play

36. GameStop

(Wikimedia)

Headquarters: Grapevine, Texas

Place on last poll: 23

Why it’s hot: Shares of video game retailer GameStop have soared recently amid reports the company is working to sell itself to a private equity firm.



35. Toyota

A man walks past a Toyota Motor Corp logo at the company's showroom in Tokyo, Japan June 14, 2016. play

A man walks past a Toyota Motor Corp logo at the company's showroom in Tokyo, Japan June 14, 2016.

(REUTERS/Toru Hanai)

Headquarters: Toyota, Aichi Prefecture, JapanColin Kaepernick

Place on last poll: 27

Why it’s hot: Toyota's mid-size SUV, the Highlander, is quickly becoming one of the most important models in its lineup.



34. H&M

34. H&amp;M play

34. H&M

(Flickr/Mike Mozart)

Headquarters: Stockholm, Sweden

Place on last poll: 33

Why it’s hot: The Swedish retailer epitomizes fast-fashion for millennials across the globe, and keeps them engaged with its numerous collaborations, such as the Balmain collection.



33. Polo

33. Polo play

33. Polo

(Polo Ralph Lauren)

Headquarters: New York, New York

Place on last poll: 70

Why it’s hot: The iconic polo t-shirts emblazoned with the logo remain a go-to sartorial choice for millennial men the world over.



32. Ford

32. Ford play

32. Ford

(Ford)

Headquarters: Detroit, Michigan

Place on last poll: 15

Why it’s hot: Ford is apparently a huge hit among millennial moms.



31. Pink-Victoria's Secret

31. Pink-Victoria's Secret play

31. Pink-Victoria's Secret

(Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Headquarters: Columbus, Ohio

Place on last poll: N/A

Why it’s hot: While its parent company is facing stiff competition from upstarts like ThirdLove and Aerie, Pink has taken over millennial hearts with its fun, colorful and affordable inner wear and athletic wear.



30. Nordstrom

30. Nordstrom play

30. Nordstrom

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)

Headquarters: Seattle, Washington

Place on last poll: 46

Why it’s hot: Nordstrom has developed robust e-commerce experiences, seamlessly integrated online and offline channels, and provided numerous cross-channel capabilities for in-store shoppers.



29. American Eagle

29. American Eagle play

29. American Eagle

(Facebook/American Eagle)

Headquarters: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Place on last poll: 16

Why it’s hot: While retailers nationwide are slashing their store footprints, American Eagle is expanding in a big way. Much of that growth is being propelled by Aerie, with the company announcing that it is planning to build 80 new physical Aerie stores over the next three years.



28. Ulta

28. Ulta play

28. Ulta

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)

Headquarters: Bolingbrook, Illinois

Place on last poll: N/A

Why it’s hot: Mass-makeup retailer Ulta is emerging as a viable alternative to Sephora with its aisles of products and sizeable e-commerce inventory.



27. Gap

27. Gap play

27. Gap

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)

Headquarters: San Francisco, California

Place on last poll: 39

Why it’s hot: Gap has been discounting nearly everything in the store, making it attractive to millennial shoppers. But that very fact could now be threatening margins.



26. Costco

26. Costco play

26. Costco

(Yelp)

Headquarters: Issaquah, Washington

Place on last poll: 30

Why it’s hot: From low prices to food courts, Coscto has everything that millennials could want under one roof.



25. Disney

Kristen Bell attends the world premiere of "Frozen", on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2013, in Los Angeles. play

Kristen Bell attends the world premiere of "Frozen", on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2013, in Los Angeles.

(John Shearer/AP)

Headquarters: Burbank, California

Place on last poll: 19

Why it’s hot: Princesses aside, Disney is making huge bets on the future of entertainment, with the acquisition of 21st Century Fox and a focus on livestreaming.



24. Pepsi

24. Pepsi play

24. Pepsi

(YouTube/Pepsi)

Headquarters: Purchase, New York

Place on last poll: 14

Why it’s hot: Pepsi's nostalgic tribute at this year's Super Bowl made some waves, and the soda giant is making sure it continues to cater to millennial tastes with its recent purchase of SodaStream.



23. Under Armour

23. Under Armour play

23. Under Armour

(Facebook/Under Armour)

Headquarters: Baltimore, Maryland

Place on last poll: 28

Why it’s hot: With a suite of empowering spokespeople and products that speak for themselves, Under Armour has consistently been a millennial favorite.



22. Old Navy

22. Old Navy play

22. Old Navy

(Noam Galai/Getty Images)

Headquarters: San Francisco, California

Place on last poll: 20

Why it’s hot: Old Navy is one of Gap's sister brands steadily overtaking it with faces like Amy Schumer and more pocket-friendly prices.



21. Victoria's Secret

21. Victoria's Secret play

21. Victoria's Secret

(Joe Avella)

Headquarters: Columbus, Ohio

Place on last poll: 10

Why it’s hot: Despite upstarts encroaching on its territory, Victoria's Secret remains the undisputed leader of the lingerie market, with its marketing strategy, which includes its famous Angels, certainly playing a role.



20. Kohl's

20. Kohl's play

20. Kohl's

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)

Headquarters: Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin

Place on last poll: 24

Why it’s hot: Kohl's low prices and rewards program ensures customer loyalty, without needing a store credit card.



19. Forever 21

19. Forever 21 play

19. Forever 21

(Facebook/Forever 21)

Headquarters: Los Angeles, California

Place on last poll: 38

Why it’s hot: While H&M has ventured into higher-end clothing and lifestyle stores, Forever 21 remains true to its original self: offering the hottest new clothing at unbeatable prices.



18. Nintendo

18. Nintendo play

18. Nintendo

(Nintendo)

Headquarters: Kyoto, Japan

Place on last poll: 17

Why it’s hot: Nintendo certainly has the nostalgia factor going for it, but has also continued to innovate.



17. Microsoft

Microsoft Executive VP Scott Guthrie wearing his signature outfit at Microsoft Build 2018. play

Microsoft Executive VP Scott Guthrie wearing his signature outfit at Microsoft Build 2018.

(Microsoft)

Headquarters: Redmond, Washington

Place on last poll: 9

Why it’s hot: Microsoft may not be as hot as it once was, but still remains a market leader.



16. Macy's

16. Macy's play

16. Macy's

(Life In Pixels/Shutterstock)

Headquarters: Cincinnati, Ohio

Place on last poll: 34

Why it’s hot: Macy's has launched a full-on charm offensive to lure millennials, dedicating a whole level at its flagship New York City store to the demographic. It seems to be working.



14. Starbucks

14. Starbucks play

14. Starbucks

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)

Headquarters: Seattle, Washington

Place on last poll: 12

Why it’s hot: From on-trend flavors like the Unicorn Frappuccino to the millennial favorite PSL, Starbucks has a finger on the pulse of the generation.



14. Honda

The entrance to the Honda manufacturing facility in Lincoln, Alabama, is seen December 4, 2011. play

The entrance to the Honda manufacturing facility in Lincoln, Alabama, is seen December 4, 2011.

(Reuters/MarvinGentry)

Headquarters: Hamamatsu, Japan

Place on last poll: 35

Why it’s hot: The Honda Civic and Accord remain big winners with the millennial crowd.



13. Chevrolet

13. Chevrolet play

13. Chevrolet

(Chevrolet)

Headquarters: Detroit, Michigan

Place on last poll: 29

Why it’s hot: From trucks to sedans, Chevrolet has a wide variety to appeal to all sorts of millennial tastes.



12. Gucci

12. Gucci play

12. Gucci

(Business Insider)

Headquarters: Florence, Italy

Place on last poll: 86

Why it’s hot: After years of being forgotten, Gucci has emerged as the comeback kid of fashion under Alessandro Michele.



11. Coca-Cola

11. Coca-Cola play

11. Coca-Cola

Headquarters: Atlanta, Georgia

Place on last poll: 5

Why it’s hot: Diet Coke's Super Bowl ads this year were a huge hit.



10. Adidas

10. Adidas play

10. Adidas

(ASOS)

Headquarters: Herzogenaurach, Germany

Place on last poll: 18

Why it’s hot: Adidas has consistently remained on people's feet thanks to its iconic cultural collaborations, whether Stan Smith or Kanye West.



9. Jordan

Nike Air Jordan 12 play

Nike Air Jordan 12

(Nike)

Headquarters: Beaverton, Oregon

Place on last poll: 44

Why it’s hot: While Nike remains a force to be reckoned with, the Jordan brand has always been a huge performer in and of itself.



8. Sony

8. Sony play

8. Sony

(Alex Wong/Getty)

Headquarters: Minato, Tokyo

Place on last poll: 4

Why it’s hot: Sony is almost synonymous with innovation, from its wildly popular PlayStation to its latest cute robot dog Aibo.



7. Google

Google CEO Sundar Pichai talks with reporters at the 2018 I/O developer conference. play

Google CEO Sundar Pichai talks with reporters at the 2018 I/O developer conference.

(Greg Sandoval/Business Insider)

Headquarters: Mountain View, California

Place on last poll: 11

Why it’s hot: From its reliable apps to video content on YouTube, there is perhaps no other brand as omnipresent in consumers' lives as Google.



6. Samsung

6. Samsung play

6. Samsung

(Hollis Johnson/Business Insider)

Headquarters: Seoul, South Korea

Place on last poll: 6

Why it’s hot: Samsung's smartphones are sleek, stylish and high-tech, with several millennials preferring them over Apple too.



5. Walmart

5. Walmart play

5. Walmart

(Beyonce/Facebook)

Headquarters: Bentonville, Arizona

Place on last poll: N/A

Why it’s hot: With its acquisition of Jet.com, Walmart has grand plans to take on Amazon. In fact, it's quickly and aggressively expanding its delivery services as well.



4. Target

The entrance of Target in Brooklyn, NY. play

The entrance of Target in Brooklyn, NY.

(Jenna McGeehen)

Headquarters: Minneapolis, Minnesotta

Place on last poll: 2

Why it’s hot: Target combines style with affordability, and has won millennial hearts by aligning itself with important societal issues such as introducing non-gender conforming aisles.



3. Amazon

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos. play

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.

(Reuters)

Headquarters: Seattle, Washington

Place on last poll: 8

Why it’s hot: From groceries to home technology, Amazon is an undisputed force in today's world. It recently became the second company ever to cross the $1 trillion threshold.



2. Apple

Tim Cook, chief executive officer of Apple, attends the annual Allen &amp; Company Sun Valley Conference, July 12, 2018 in Sun Valley, Idaho. play

Tim Cook, chief executive officer of Apple, attends the annual Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference, July 12, 2018 in Sun Valley, Idaho.

(Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Headquarters: Cupertino, California

Place on last poll: 1

Why it’s hot: Apple has a die-hard fan following, with millennials often lining up to get their hands on its latest gadgets.



1. Nike

1. Nike play

1. Nike

(Getty photos by Julian Finney and Ethan Miller / Nike)

Headquarters: Beaverton, Oregon

Place on last poll: 3

Why it’s hot: Nike made a splash this week by choosing Colin Kaepernick as the face of its 'Just Do It' campaign's 30th anniversary. But as far as consumers and brand experts are concerned, it's always been on the right side of history.



Top 3

1 Tech Nigeria's Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, says the country’s future...bullet
2 Tech People are talking about this amazing photo of Jack Dorsey and...bullet
3 Tech 10 things in tech you need to know todaybullet

Go to Pulse.ng

janet jackson justin timberlake nipplegate
Tech CBS CEO Les Moonves reportedly sought to 'ruin' Janet Jackson's career after Super Bowl 'wardrobe malfunction'
apple store employee with iphone 6
Tech If you own an iPhone 6 or later that isn't holding its charge, now is the time to get your battery replaced
Sierra Burgess
Tech 'Sierra Burgess Is a Loser' is a sweet and deep movie that is Netflix's next rom-com hit
Boyan Slat in a floater segment of the first cleanup system.
Tech A 24-year-old is going ahead with a controversial plan to trap plastic floating in the Great Pacific Garbage Patch. Some experts are worried.