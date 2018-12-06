Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Luxembourg just became the first country to offer free public transportation, but the policy might not work as planned

Tech Luxembourg just became the first country to offer free public transportation, but the policy might not work as planned

Luxembourg just became the first country to offer free public transit to its citizens. The area suffers from heavy traffic and congestion.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Pedestrians walk through the city center in Luxembourg. play

Pedestrians walk through the city center in Luxembourg.

(REUTERS/Yves Herman)

  • Luxembourg just became the first country to offer free public transit to its citizens.
  • The area suffers from heavy traffic and congestion. It's the result of a large number of households who use cars to get around.
  • While a free transit program may have more success in Luxembourg than a large city like London or New York, there's little evidence to suggest it will alter driving habits.

Luxembourg City may be small, but its traffic congestion is among the worst in the world. A recent study found that Luxembourg drivers spend more time in traffic than those in Los Angeles, a city known for its intense gridlocks and painstaking commutes.

Luxembourg's national government hasn't ignored about the problem. After months of providing no-fare transportation to students and young residents, the country will be the first to offer free public transit to its 110,000 citizens.

Starting in the summer, Luxembourg residents won't have pay fares on trains, trams, or buses. By 2020, tickets for these services will be eliminated entirely. The government hopes to save money on collecting fares and overseeing ticket purchases.

The ultimate goal is to incentivize people to ditch their cars and start using buses and trains instead. Luxembourg is also working to accommodate a growing share of cross-border commuters.

Luxembourg's train station play

Luxembourg's train station

(Mmkay/Wikimedia Commons)

The country isn't alone in its efforts to address these issues. Madrid recently banned older cars from its urban core, signalling a growing trend among major cities. Copenhagen aims to build a superhighway for bikes, while Brussels and Hamburg are instituting no-car zones.

But few cities — let alone countries — have managed to extend free public transit to their citizens.

There have been a few notable examples: In 2013, a small city in Estonia offered free transit to curb its population loss, but a follow-up study showed that demand only increased slightly. More than 15 years earlier, the Belgian city of Hasselt offered the same public benefit, before canceling the policy in 2013.

Read more: How 10 of the world's most famous subway systems compare, from Dubai to New York City

Paris is now testing the idea by giving low-income seniors and disabled residents free monthly passes. Extending this program to all citizens would cost the city around $6.8 billion annually, one study estimated.

Parisians ride their bicycles on the Champs Elysees during a "day without cars." play

Parisians ride their bicycles on the Champs Elysees during a "day without cars."

(Christophe Ena/AP)

There's been much debate about whether these policies actually work.

In addition to being expensive for governments, there's a chance that free transit passes won't actually change people's commuting preferences. Multiple experiments have found that no-fare programs merely encourage pedestrians and cyclists to make the switch instead of drivers.

There's also the problem of scaling these programs in big cities like New York and London, which accommodate more than 4 million subway riders a day. With New York's Metropolitan Transit Authority already anticipating the need for $37 billion worth of subway renovations, it's tough to see where the city would find the money.

In a small country like Luxembourg, the chance of success may be higher, but evidence that it will change long-term driving habits is slim.

Top 3

1 Tech MTN, Nigeria agree to settle $8.1 billion repatriation case...bullet
2 Tech Apple's squid emoji was mercilessly mocked by a famous California...bullet
3 Tech 10 things in tech you need to know todaybullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Ted Sarandos
Tech Netflix's content boss responded to a report that said the streaming giant's work culture was 'ruthless'
null
Tech New York City's secret subway line with antique cars is back in service — here's what it's like to ride it
"First Man."
Tech How the 'First Man' composer created one of the best scores of the year, which was just nominated for a Golden Globe
null
Tech If any of your apps don't work in MacOS Mojave, a small tweak in your settings might fix the problem (AAPL)
X
Advertisement