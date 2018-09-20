Lebron James is making a sequel to 'Space Jam' and the director of 'Black Panther' is involved

news

Lebron James is making a sequel to "Space Jam" with Ryan Coogler, the director of Marvel's "Black Panther," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

James will star in the film, while Coogler will produce it.

Bugs Bunny will also star.



"Black Panther" director Ryan Coogler is set to produce a sequel to "Space Jam" starring Lebron James, first reported by The Hollywood Reporter Wednesday and seemingly confirmed by James' production company shortly after.

James will act in the sequel to the 1996 film that starred Michael Jordan alongside Bugs Bunny in a live-action animated comedy. Bugs Bunny is set to return for the second installment.

Terence Nance, the creator of the HBO sketch comedy series "Random Acts of Flyness," will direct the film.

According to THR, production on the Warner Bros. film is slated to start in the 2019 NBA offseason.

James told THR that he "loved [Coogler's] vision" for "Black Panther," the blockbuster Marvel film released this spring. "For Ryan to be able to bring that to kids, it’s amazing," James told the outlet of the black heroes who appeared in "Black Panther."

James' production company, SpringHill Entertainment, seemed to confirm its coproduction of the "Space Jam" sequel in a tweet on Wednesday, which featured the following image of lockers named for Bugs Bunny, James, Nance, and Coogler:

James' last starring role came in Amy Schumer's 2015 romantic comedy, "Trainwreck." James' role in "Space Jam 2" coincides with his move to Los Angeles this summer, where he will not only play for the Los Angeles Lakers but, as many analysts noted, look to increase his presence in Hollywood.

"Space Jam 2" has been a long-rumored production, but James confirmed to THR in 2016 that he would star in the sequel. At the time, THR reported that "Fast and Furious 6" director Justin Lin was slated to direct the film.