Jim Carrey posted a new drawing attacking Brett Kavanaugh and called him an 'entitled little s---'

Actor Jim Carrey tweeted a new drawing on Monday that goes after Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Carrey suggested a "new uniform" for Supreme Court Justices that includes a ski mask.

Carrey called Kavanaugh an "entitled little s---."

Kavanaugh has been accused by two women of sexual misconduct.

Actor Jim Carrey delivered a scathing rebuke of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh in a new drawing he posted to Twitter on Monday, along with criticism of how colleges deal with campus sexual assault.

Carrey tweeted a drawing of a Supreme Court Justice wearing a "new uniform" that includes a ski mask over the face, with the caption:

"Colleges care more about donors than the victims of on-campus rape. That's why women don't report it and why ENTITLED LITTLE S---- like Injustice Kavanaugh get to party and pillage their way to the Supreme Court. I'd like to suggest a new uniform for the highest court in the land."

Kavanaugh has been accused by two women of sexual misconduct that allegedly occurred while he was in high school and while he attended Yale University. On Sunday, The New Yorker reported that a woman named Deborah Ramirez claimed Kavanaugh exposed himself to her during a party while the two attended Yale, "thrust his penis in her face, and caused her to touch it without her consent as she pushed him away." Kavanaugh has denied the accusations.

This isn't the first time Carrey has attacked Kavanaugh.

Last week, Carrey tweeted a drawing in reference to the first allegation against Kavanaugh, in which Christine Blasey Ford claimed that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her while she was intoxicated at a party in high school. Ford is expected testify to the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday.