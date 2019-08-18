A look at time spent on social media by citizens of five African countries.

Global Web Index, a market research company, interviews over 575,000 internet users aged 16-64 across markets on social media connectivity.

Digital consumers are perceived to be spending an average of 2 hours and 23 minutes per day on social networks and messaging.

Citizens across five African countries spent more time on social media in the first quarter of 2019 compared to their peers across the world, a survey conducted by Global Web Index revealed.

The top African countries where citizens spent the most time on social media are Nigeria, South Africa, Egypt, Kenya and Ghana with average citizens spending more than 3 hours during a typical day.

According to the survey, in the first quarter of 2019, the time spent on social media has decreased or stayed the same compared to 2018 data in 20 out of the 45 markets surveyed.

These are the 5 African countries where citizens spent most time on social media:

1. Nigeria

Zone: West Africa

Time: 3:36

2. South Africa

Zone: South

Time: 3:10

Egypt

Zone: East Africa

Time: 3:06

Kenya

Zone: East Africa

Time: 3:06

Ghana