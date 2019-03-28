The company sold $1.5 million worth of smartphones against $900,000 in 2017.

The Managing Director of Jumia Ghana Limited, Ore Odusanya revealed this at the launch of its Mobile Report in Accra.

According to him, brands like Huawei and Samsung were reaching out to the underserved segment of the market and introducing affordable smartphones which contributed to 60 per cent of the smartphones sold in Africa.

Other brands which included Infinix, Tecno and Hotwave were among the top five mobile brands on Jumia in 2018.

Mr Odusanya noted that the adoption of smartphones, then the purchase and use of data implied a direct impact on growth in the sector.

He further disclosed that mobile broadband coverage in Ghana in 2018 was 80 per cent and Jumia would launch its "Mobile Week" from April 8 to 14, 2019 to enable members of the public purchase smartphones at discounted prices.

Brands that will participate in the Mobile Week include Samsung, Tecno, Infinix, Huawei, and Apple.