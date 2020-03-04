In an interview with Accra-based Joy FM, he said the chamber is responding to a call by the Ghana Health Service to use its platforms to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Ghana.

Mr Ashigbe said the action plan will be implemented in two phases. He said this will be under the auspices of the Ministry of Communications after it is finalized by next week.

Ken Ashigbe spoke to Joybusiness on the sidelines of a book launch by MTN Ghana.

The book - Telephone Conversations by Ivor Agyemang-Duah looks at the economics of telecommunication in Ghana as part of the 20th anniversary of MTN in Ghana.

Mr Ashigbe said, “We have two phases and at this particular stage which we hope to continue when there will be no confirm case in Ghana, the Ministry of Health has reached out for some shortcodes so we will explore the possibilities of being able to offer some toll-free numbers and shortcodes that citizens could reach duty bearers.”

He added, “We are also going to use our networks to be able to send out the right information so that we can dispel a lot of rumours for Ghanaians to know what to do and we are reaching out to other telecom players in the other markets where the virus has occurred. For instance, we're talking to GSMA and the likes.

Ghana has not recorded a case yet. However, some African countries including Nigeria have recorded at least one case of coronavirus.

The Ghanaian health sector is on high alert. The government has allocated money for the virus and also designated the Ridge Hospital and the Tema General Hospital as case management centres.

Ghana is among 13 priority countries in Africa identified as being at high risk of getting the virus because of their established links with China.