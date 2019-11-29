According to the Chamber, bringing 5G technology requires too much investment.

About 5G

5G is the fifth generation of cellular network technology. 5G can support up to a million devices per square kilometre, while 4G supports only up to 100,000 devices per square kilometre.

The top countries with 5G include South Korea, the United Kingdom, Germany, and the United States.

Swedish telecoms giant Ericsson has predicted that 5G internet will cover up to 65% of the world’s population by the end of 2025.

In a report published Monday, the company — which is just one supplier of 5G infrastructure and equipment — said 5G would handle 45% of global mobile data traffic within six years.

What the Chamber said

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the telecoms chamber, Ken Ashigbe while speaking in an interview with Accra based Starr FM noted that Ghana will have to put in more to experience the superfast internet service.

“In Ghana, it will take a little while in having 5G. We’ll need to move the 4G to about 80% before we can move to 5G. 4G in Ghana has only about 6% investment as we speak. 5G requires a lot and so it might take a little more time," he said.

Adding that “The valuation of the spectrum should be based on market conditions. We pray that the government will price the spectrum such that it can be purchased easily. We should be able to follow some countries who do not sell the spectrum too high. It is sold such that the government does not lose in selling it as well. We need to definitely look at the price of spectrum.”