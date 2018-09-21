Pulse.ng logo
Facebook will reportedly launch its long-awaited Portal video chat device next week

Facebook is planning to unveil its long-awaited video chat device "Portal" next week, Cheddar reports. "Portal" will reportedly function similarly to Amazon Echo, and cost between $300 and $400 depending on size.

Facebook will launch "Portal," its long-awaited video chat device next week, Cheddar reports.

Reports emerged that Facebook was working on a video chat device codenamed "Aloha" in 2017, and now it seems its plans are coming to fruition.

"Portal" will come in two sizes, and anonymous sources told Cheddar that the smaller size will come with price tag of around $300, while the larger will cost $400.

The hardware will work a little like the Echo Show, according to Cheddar, Amazon's video-enabled smart speaker. It will come with an artificial intelligence-enabled camera, that will recognise people within its view and follow them as they move around. That camera will also have a privacy shutter, reportedly developed to combat any privacy concerns.

The Portal device will also work with Amazon's smart assistant Alexa, play music and videos, and give users the news.

Facebook had planned to announce the device at its F8 developer conference in May, but reportedly delayed the announcement at the last minute due to the high-profile scandals of Cambridge Analytica and Russian election interference on the platform.

This will be the first piece of hardware to make it out of Facebook's hardware lab Building 8, which has touted projects like cameras, drones and brain-scanning technology.

Business Insider contacted Facebook for comment.

