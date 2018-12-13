Apple is dropping $1 billion on a huge new campus in Austin, Texas

news

Apple is establishing a new campus in Austin, Texas.

The campus will initially house 5,000 employees, and Apple is going to spend $1 billion building it.

Austin was recently in the running for Amazon's second headquarters, HQ2, but was passed over.

Apple announced on Thursday that it is building a new $1 billion campus in Austin, Texas.

In a press release, Apple said the new campus will span 133 acres, and house an initial 5,000 employees, with the potential to expand to 15,000 staff.

The Austin campus is part of a more general push to expand in the US. Apple also announced that over the next three years, it will be adding 1,000 employees each to its sites in Seattle, San Diego, and Culver City, along with 100 extra in Pittsburgh, New York, Boulder, Boston, and Portland, Oregon.

"Talent, creativity and tomorrow’s breakthrough ideas aren’t limited by region or zip code, and, with this new expansion, we’re redoubling our commitment to cultivating the high-tech sector and workforce nationwide," Apple CEO Tim Cook said in a statement.

Austin's mayor Steve Alder was quoted in Apple's press release welcoming the campus. "Apple has been a vital part of the Austin community for a quarter century, and we are thrilled that they are deepening their investment in our people and the city we love," he said.

Austin was recently on the shortlist for Amazon's second headquarter HQ2 expansion, but was passed over in favour of New York and Arlington, Virginia.

Apple's expansion ambitions are not entirely out of the blue, The Financial Times reported in November that Apple has been buying up land at a rate of knots over the last two years, almost tripling the amount it owns.