Amazon just accidentally leaked details about two new Echo devices ahead of an event today

An Amazon Echo Sub subwoofer and a Smart Plug were leaked ahead of an Amazon event taking place on Thursday.

The subwoofer is designed to work with Amazon's Echo speakers, which will also get stereo sound functionality, according to a leaked Amazon UK website listing.

The Amazon Smart Plug will give basic Alexa functionality to devices plugged into it.

The devices could become available on October 11.

Two new Amazon devices were leaked on Amazon's UK website ahead of a company event taking place in Seattle on Thursday, according to Pocket-lint.

Those devices include a £75 (about $100) subwoofer called the Echo Sub, and a £95 (about $125) smart plug called, well, the Smart Plug.

The Echo Sub is designed to accompany Amazon's Echo and Echo Plus smart speakers for a fuller, deeper sound. Indeed, a subwoofer would add much needed bass to Amazon's Echo range of smart speakers, which critics say have a relatively thin sound compared to speakers like the Alexa-powered Sonos One.

The listing also notes a new feature that enables two compatible Echo speakers to pair together and deliver true stereo sound. Currently, Amazon's Echo speakers can be paired together, but not in stereo — the sound isn't separated into left and right channels, it's simply duplicated. Adding stereo functionality could allow Echo speakers to deliver a more dynamic sound, and could better position Echo devices as primary sound systems rather than simple smart speakers.

The Smart Plug is a wall power outlet adapter that gives basic Alexa functionality to any device that's plugged into it. For example, a lamp plugged into the Smart Plug could be controlled with Alexa using your voice at home or the app while you're away, or you could potentially set a schedule for the lamp to be turned on and off.

The Smart Plug's £95 (around $125) price tag seems a bit steep compared to other smart plugs sold on Amazon that also work with Alexa and cost between $10 and $30. Either way, we'll potentially find out why the Smart Plugs are so expensive during Amazon's event.

Both device listings showed availability on October 11.

We'll likely get the details of these new devices during Amazon's event on Thursday, if Amazon plans on announcing them during the event. Other Amazon products like a smart microwave that were previously rumored could also be announced.

Business Insider will be attending the event, so head on over to the Tech Insider homepage after 1pm ET for the latest.