All the confirmed original shows coming to Netflix in 2018

Netflix still has a good deal of original content in store for the rest of this year.

2018 has already seen the premiere of many new original shows, including the sci-fi reboot "Lost In Space," David Letterman's talk show, and Matt Groening's animated series "Disenchantment."

Among the shows still to come is the new series "Maniac," a dark comedy starring Jonah Hill and Emma Stone, which premieres Friday, and new seasons of Netflix originals "Big Mouth" and "House of Cards."

On Thursday, Netflix announced that the third season of its Marvel series "Daredevil" will premiere on October 19.

Netflix has said it will spend $8 billion on shows and movies in 2018 — up from the $6 billion it spent in 2017.

To help you sort through the service's released and upcoming content, we've compiled a list of original shows that Netflix has confirmed are coming out in 2018. This excludes movies, kids' shows, and series that might not come out until 2019 or later.

Here are all the shows we know Netflix is for sure putting out this year, along with their release date if available:

"Lovesick" (Season 3) — Released January 1

Netflix description: "In his quest for true love, Dylan found chlamydia. Joined by friends Evie and Luke, he relives past encounters as he notifies all his former partners."

"The End of the F***ing World" (Season 1) — Released January 5

Netflix description: "A budding teen psychopath and a rebel hungry for adventure embark on a star-crossed road trip in this darkly comic series based on a graphic novel.

"Disjointed" (Season 1 - Part 2) — Released January 12

Netflix description: "Pot activist Ruth Whitefeather Feldman runs a medical marijuana dispensary while encouraging her loyal patients to chill out and enjoy the high life."

"My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman" — Premiered January 12

Netflix description: "TV legend David Letterman teams up with fascinating global figures for in-depth interviews and curiosity-fueled excursions in this monthly talk show."

"Grace and Frankie" (Season 4) — Released January 19

Netflix description: "They’re not friends, but when their husbands leave them for each other, proper Grace and eccentric Frankie begin to bond in this Emmy-nominated series."

"One Day at a Time" (Season 2) — Released January 26

Netflix description: "They’re not friends, but when their husbands leave them for each other, proper Grace and eccentric Frankie begin to bond in this Emmy-nominated series."

"Babylon Berlin" (Season 1) — Released January 30

Netflix description: "A Soviet freight train's hijacking leads a haunted cop and a poor typist to uncover a political conspiracy amid the vice and glamour of 1929 Berlin."

"Altered Carbon" (Season 1) — Released February 2

Netflix description: "A new series set over 300 years in the future, when human minds are digitized and downloaded from body to body. Based on the classic cyberpunk novel."

"Queer Eye" (Reboot) — Released February 7

Netflix description: "With a new Fab 5 and some very tough missions, the Emmy-winning show is back and ready to make America fabulous again ... one makeover at a time."

"Everything Sucks!" (Season 1) — Released February 16

Netflix description: "Two groups of high school misfits -- the AV club and the drama club -- collide in this quirky coming-of-age story set in 1996 Oregon."

"Seven Seconds" (Season 1) — Released February 23

Netflix description: "Tensions run high in Jersey City after an African American teenager is critically injured by a cop."

"Marseille" (Season 2) — Released February 23

Netflix description: "The longtime mayor of Marseille is preparing to hand over the reins to his protégé when a sudden and ruthless battle erupts for control of the city."

"Marvel's Jessica Jones" (Season 2) — Released March 8

Netflix description: "Haunted by a traumatic past, Jessica Jones uses her gifts as a private eye to find her tormentor before he can harm anyone else in Hell's Kitchen."

"Collateral" (Season 1) — Released March 9

Netflix description: "Investigating the murder of a pizza delivery man, a London detective uncovers a tangled conspiracy involving drug dealers, smugglers and spies."

"Love" (Season 3) — Released March 9

Netflix description: "Rebellious Mickey and good-natured Gus navigate the thrills and agonies of modern relationships in this bold comedy co-created by Judd Apatow."

"On My Block" (Season 1) — Released March 16

Netflix description: "This comedy series follows a diverse group of teenage friends as they confront the challenges of growing up in gritty inner-city Los Angeles."

"Edha" (Season 1) — Released March 16

Netflix description: "Revenge, passion and dark secrets push a successful fashion designer and single mother to her limits when she meets a handsome young immigrant."

"The Mechanism" (Season 1) — Released March 23

Netflix description: "This fictional drama series is loosely inspired by an investigation of alleged corruption in private and state oil and construction companies in Brazil."

"Alexa & Katie" (Season 1) — Released March 23

Netflix description: "A funny and heartwarming show about two best friends eagerly anticipating the start of their freshman year of high school."

"Santa Clarita Diet" (Season 2) — Released March 23

Netflix description: "They're ordinary husband and wife realtors until she undergoes a dramatic change that sends them down a road of death and destruction. In a good way."

"A Series of Unfortunate Events" (Season 2) — Released March 30

Netflix description: "The extraordinary Baudelaire orphans face trials, tribulations and the evil Count Olaf in their fateful quest to unlock long-held family secrets."

"Amo" (Season 1) — Released April 9

Netflix description: "Despite the Philippine government's crackdown on narcotics, high schooler Joseph expands his drug running while his cop uncle profits from corruption."

"Lost In Space" (Season 1) — Released April 13

Netflix description: "Stranded light years from their destination, the Robinson family must come together to survive. A new drama series based on the 1960s sci-fi classic."

"Money Heist" (Season 1) — Released May 2

Netflix description: "Eight thieves take hostages and lock themselves in the Royal Mint of Spain as a criminal mastermind manipulates the police to carry out his plan."

"The Rain" (Season 1) — Released May 4

Netflix description: "Six years after a brutal virus wipes out most of Scandinavia's population, two siblings join a band of young survivors seeking safety — and answers."

"Dear White People" (Season 2) — Released May 4

Netflix description: "Students of color navigate the daily slights and slippery politics of life at an Ivy League college that's not nearly as 'post-racial' as it thinks."

"Bill Nye Saves the World" (Season 3) — Released May 11

Netflix description: "Emmy-winning host Bill Nye brings experts and famous guests to his lab for a talk show exploring scientific issues that touch our lives."

"The Break with Michelle Wolf" (Season 1) — Released May 27

Netflix description: "Michelle Wolf pokes fun at everything and everyone on her weekly show. Wolf has worked on 'The Daily Show' and 'Late Night with Seth Meyers.'"

"Arrested Development" (Season 5) — Released May 29

Netflix description: "It's the Emmy-winning story of a wealthy family that lost everything, and the one son who had no choice but to keep them all together."

"Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" (Season 4) — Released May 30

Netflix description: "When a woman is rescued from a doomsday cult and lands in New York City, she must navigate a world she didn't think even existed anymore."

"The Ranch" (Season 3) — Released June 15

Netflix description: "Being a pro athlete didn't pan out for Colt. Now he's helping his dad and brother keep the ranch afloat, and figuring out how he fits into the family."

"Queer Eye" (Season 2) — Released June 15

Netflix description: "It's the 'Queer Eye' you know, but with five fresh new faces on a mission to make over Atlanta -- and challenge notions of what it means to 'be a man.'"

"The Ballad of Hugo Sánchez" (Season 1) — Released June 17

Netflix description: "Chava Iglesias's doting personal assistant Hugo Sánchez is tasked with leading Club de Cuervos to victory in Nicaragua -- if only his mom will let him."

"Marvel's Luke Cage" (Season 2) — Released June 22

Netflix description: "A hoodie-wearing, unbreakable ex-con fights to clear his name and save his neighborhood. He wasn't looking for a fight, but the people need a hero."

"Paquita Salas" (Season 2) — Released June 29

Netflix description: "One of Spain's best talent agents in the '90s, Paquita now finds herself searching desperately for new stars after suddenly losing her biggest client"

"GLOW" (Season 2) — Released June 29

Netflix description: "In 1980s LA, a crew of misfits reinvent themselves as the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling. A comedy by the team behind 'Orange Is the New Black.'"

"Sacred Games" (Season 1) — Released July 6

Netflix description: "Set amid the chaos of Mumbai, this epic series explores the corrupt underworld lurking beneath India's economic renaissance. Based on the novel."

"Anne With an E" (Season 2) — Released July 6

Netflix description: "A plucky orphan whose passions run deep finds an unlikely home with a spinster and her soft-spoken bachelor brother. Based on 'Anne of Green Gables.'"

"Orange Is the New Black" (Season 6) — Released July 27

Netflix description: "A privileged New Yorker ends up in a women's prison when a past crime catches up with her in this Emmy-winning series from the creator of 'Weeds.'"

"All About the Washingtons" (Season 1) — Released August 10

Netflix description: "Hip-hop icon Rev. Run stars opposite wife Justine in this scripted comedy about one couple’s attempts at balancing work, romance and family chaos."

"Insatiable" (Season 1) — Released August 10

Netflix description: "In this darkly comic series, a disgraced civil lawyer turned beauty pageant coach takes on a vengeful, bullied teenager as his client."

"Disenchantment" (Season 1) — Released August 17

Netflix description: "This animated series from Matt Groening follows the misadventures of a hard-drinking princess, her feisty elf companion and her personal demon."

"The Innocents" (Season 1) — Released August 24

Netflix description: "When a teenage couple runs away to be together, the extraordinary gift they possess unleashes powerful forces intent on dividing them forever."

"Ozark" (Season 2) — Released August 31

Netflix description: "A financial adviser drags his family from Chicago to the Missouri Ozarks, where he must launder $500 million in five years to appease a drug boss."

"BoJack Horseman" (Season 5) — Released September 14

Netflix description: "1990s sitcom star BoJack Horseman is now a has-been with no love life and a permanent house guest. Then he gets a book deal -- and a cute ghostwriter."



"Maniac" (Season 1) — September 21

Netflix description: "Emma Stone and Jonah Hill star in this remake of a Norwegian dark-comedy series about an institutionalized man who lives a fantasy life in his dreams."

"The Good Cop" (Season 1) — September 21

Netflix description: "Honest cop Tony Jr. gets advice from his unscrupulous father, retired NYPD officer Tony Sr., in everything from handling criminals to handling women."

"Made In Mexico" (Season 1) - September 28

Netflix description: "These Mexico City socialites may lead opulent lives, but a peek behind the curtain reveals a tangled web of intrigue, envy and personal struggles."

"Big Mouth" (Season 2) - October 5

Netflix description: "Teenage friends find their lives upended by the wonders and horrors of puberty in this edgy comedy from real-life pals Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg."

"The Haunting of Hill House" (Season 1) - October 12

Netflix description: "This horror drama series is a modern reimagining of Shirley Jackson's classic 1959 novel."

"Marvel's Daredevil" (Season 3) - October 19

Netflix description: "Blinded as a young boy, Matt Murdock fights injustice by day as a lawyer and by night as the Super Hero Daredevil in Hell's Kitchen, New York City"

"Bodyguard" (Season 1) - October 24

Netflix description: "After helping thwart a terrorist attack, a war veteran is assigned to protect a politician who was a major proponent of the conflict he fought in."

"Castlevania" (Season 2) — October 26

Netflix description: "Inspired by the classic video game series, 'Castlevania' is a dark medieval fantasy following the last surviving member of the disgraced Belmont clan."

"Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" (Season 1) - October 26

Netflix description: "Imagines the origin and adventures of 'Sabrina the Teenage Witch' as a dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror, the occult and, of course, witchcraft."

"House of Cards" (Season 6) - November 2

Netflix description: "Golden Globe winner and Emmy Award nominee Robin Wright returns as President of the United States in the sixth and final season of the award-winning landmark series 'House of Cards.'"

"Narcos: Mexico" (Season 1) - November 16

Netflix description: "See the rise of the Guadalajara Cartel as an American DEA agent learns the danger of targeting narcos in Mexico."

"The Kominsky Method" (Season 1) - November 16

Netflix description: "Michael Douglas stars as a briefly successful actor turned revered Hollywood acting coach. A Chuck Lorre comedy series also featuring Alan Arkin."

"Watership Down" (Mini-series) - December 25

Netflix description: "Beloved novel 'Watership Down' will be reinterpreted into a four-part animated mini-series."

"Dogs of Berlin" (Season 1) — 2018

Netflix description: "A politically sensitive murder forces two disparate detectives into a battle with the Berlin underworld and a confrontation with their own corruption."

"The Umbrella Academy" (Season 1) — 2018

Netflix description: "A dysfunctional family of superheroes comes together to solve the mystery of their father's death, the threat of the apocalypse and more."

"Samantha!" (Season 1) — 2018

Netflix description: "A child star in the '80s, Samantha clings to the fringes of celebrity with hilarious harebrained schemes to launch herself back into the spotlight."