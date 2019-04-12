Samsung East Africa unveils budget devices as it moves to attract fast growing mid-tier smartphone market.

The new Galaxy A Series is designed for the way people connect today – sharing, capturing and consuming live content.

The Galaxy A10, and Galaxy A20 are targeted at the first-growing and tech savvy millennials and will be retailing at Sh11,999 and Sh16,599 respectively.

The A20 is mid-range devices while the A10 is an entry-level smartphone.

Samsung East Africa has officially unveiled two entry & mid-tier market smartphones, dubbed the Galaxy A Series.

The batch which consists of the Galaxy A10, and Galaxy A20 are targeted at the first-growing and tech savvy millennials and will be retailing at KES 11,999 and KES 16,599 respectively.

The A20 is mid-range devices while the A10 is an entry-level smartphone.

“The A10 is an amazing entry level device, it comes with entry-level specs crammed inside a beautifully designed shell. The device features a 6.2-inch Infinity-V LCD display with HD+ resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels. The phone is powered by an Exynos 7884 SoC, paired with 2 GB of RAM while there is inbuilt storage of 32 GB. The device also packs a modest 3,400mAh battery under the hood,” said Samsung Electronics East Africa Head of Mobile division Charles Kimari during the launch.

The Galaxy A20 features a 6.4-inch S-AMOLED display with Infinity-V notch design. It carries support for full HD+ resolution of 720 x 1560 pixels. The Galaxy A20 is fitted with a rear fingerprint scanner whereas the A10 has a face recognition feature. When it comes to design, both phones are equipped with 3D Glasstic that is nothing but glossy plastic chassis.

In addition, the A20 comes with an ultra-wide lens that is paired with the ‘intelligent switch’ function that enables one’s camera to identify and recommend when to use the Wide Shot mode while the A10’s super AMOLED Infinity-V offers immersive experience, ideal for gaming, watching videos, multi-tasking and browsing.

The new Galaxy A Series is designed for the way people connect today – sharing, capturing and consuming live content. The new A series offers diverse, powerful devices that can keep up with these spontaneous, collaborative interactions.

The three devices which come barely a month after the launch of its flagship S10 series will be available in Samsung Experience Stores, Phonelink store, Safaricom and all authorized outlets across the Country.