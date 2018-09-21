7 great movies you can watch on Netflix this weekend

news

Netflix has too much content: TV, movies, standup, you name it. It's a great thing, but it also leads to hours spent trying to figure out what to watch, instead of actually watching something.

To make your binge-watching a bit easier, every week, we comb through Netflix's current inventory and collect some movies that might spark your interest.

From Star Wars story "Rogue One" to the brand-new Netflix original movie, "Nappily Ever After," these are some great movies on Netflix that you can watch over the weekend.

Here's 7 movies you should watch on Netflix this weekend:

"Nappily Ever After" (2018) — A Netflix Original

Netflix description: When a perfectionist ad exec experiences a romantic setback, she embarks on a journey of self-discovery that begins with a dramatic hair makeover.

Critic score: N/A

Audience score: N/A

This movie starring the endlessly charming Sanaa Lathan is based on the novel of the same name. It follows Violet, a woman who realizes she hasn’t been really living her life until she is freed from her hair. It's a sweet, significant movie that like HBO's "Insecure" authentically represents the perspective of a black woman in a way that is both funny and dramatic.

"The Witch" (2015)

Netflix description: Believing that a witch has cursed their family, pilgrims homesteading on the edge of a primeval New England forest become increasingly paranoid.

Critic score: 91%

Audience score: 57%

This thrilling, unsettling, and incredibly well-shot horror film works so well because it is genuinely scary as it touches on themes, such as society's expectations for women, that are still relevant today.

"Scott Pilgrim vs. the World" (2010)

Netflix description: Dreamy delivery girl Ramona captures Scott Pilgrim's heart, but he must vanquish all seven of her evil exes in martial arts battles to win her love.

Critic score: 81%

Audience score: 83%

This unique movie was truly like nothing else out there when it came out in 2010. It's funny, vibrant, and has some great performances from Michael Cera and others. It also features some major MCU actors before they were superheroes: Chris Evans and Brie Larson.

"The Emperor's New Groove" (2000)

Netflix description: In this animated Disney adventure, a South American emperor experiences a reversal of fortune when his power-hungry adviser turns him into a llama.

Critic score: 85%

Audience score: 83%

Inspired by a story everyone knows, even 18 years later, "The Emperor's New Groove" is a fresh, fun, and very funny animated comedy that is great for kids and adults of all ages.

"Rogue One" (2016)

Netflix description: The Empire has launched the most destructive weapon ever made. The galaxy's only hope: a criminal and her misfit allies.

Critic score: 85%

Audience score: 87%

"Rogue One" has a depressing ending, but it's a thrilling adventure that proved how many stories can be told in the "Star Wars" universe. By telling a story with zero Skywalkers or Solos in the mix, it showed how scary the Empire is by highlighting its ominous effect on people in the galaxy who are not related to Darth Vader. Seeing how much damage the Empire has done makes watching the original movies even better.

"Paddington" (2015)

Netflix description: He's a bear without a home. They're a family without a bear. It seems like a perfect match, till an evil schemer enters.

Critic score: 98%

Audience score: 80%

Paddington bear wears an old red hat, a blue coat, carries a battered briefcase, and loves marmalade. It is an absolutely delightful, short movie that you won't regret watching, no matter how old you are. It's like a Wes Anderson movie, minus Bill Murray. You will honestly probably want to "Paddington" again right after it's over. It's that good. As an added bonus to the cuteness and exquisite set design, it features Nicole Kidman as the villain, an evil taxidermist.

"The Bourne Ultimatum" (2007)

Netflix description: In this third Jason Bourne film, the trained assassin travels the globe on a quest to reconstruct his past — and thus clear the way for his future.

Critic score: 93%

Audience score: 91%

Smart and exciting even though it is the third movie in the action franchise, "The Bourne Ultimatum" has aged well. It's definitely the best Bourne movie, despite the somewhat annoying handheld camera work from Paul Greengrass, but it really works for this particular story.