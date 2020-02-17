These are tech trending news across Sub-Saharan Africa you need to know this week, February 17- 21, 2020

Coronavirus forces cancellation of GSMA Mobile Congress in Barcelona

The Coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19, forced the cancellation of the annual GSMA Mobile Congress in Barcelona last week. Organizers, participants, and corporate sponsors are already counting a huge financial hit. The deadly has killed more than 1,000 around the world and Egypt recorded first confirmed case in Africa last week

The Next TechCabal Townhall will help businesses and policymakers understand AI and Blockchain.

Next Week Friday, February 28, 2020, TechCabal will host Townhall entrepreneurs, investors, policymakers and corporate organizations including telcos and financial institutions to examine how businesses, individuals and countries across the continent can maximize the benefits of emerging technologies, specifically AI and Blockchain.

Speakers during a panel session at the TechCabal TownHall Mobility event in Sept 2019 (TechCabal) techcabal

The event is part of its TC Townhall series, with the theme, “Emerging Tech – AI & Blockchain.”

The event will answer the key questions that businesses, big corporations, and policymakers have about Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain.

Applications are now open for ETHLagos Hackathon

ETHLagos is a blockchain hackathon in Africa focused on decentralized energy solutions and sustainable development. The hackathon happening from March 29 - April 4, 2020, in Lagos, Nigeria.

Organised by Luno, the event will present an opportunity for developers, engineers, entrepreneurs, and companies to work alongside global thought leaders on solutions that will transform the blockchain and energy sectors. Collaborating organizations for the event include EthImpact, GIZ, Africa Blockchain Alliance and IEEE.

The hackathon is open to pretty much everyone - developers, business analysts, designers, marketing/sales, engineers, entrepreneurs, etc.

Social Media Week Lagos 2020 kicks off next week

Next Month, the Landmark Event Centre in Lagos will host the 2020 Social Media Week. Here are some events we are following include 'User Experience Vs Content," "Social media and digital transformation beyond 2020," "Africa's virtual economy," "Building tech-enabled global communities," and some event around lifestyle and wellbeing.

New features are coming to WhatsApp after crossing 2 billion users worldwide

WhatsApp has crossed 2 billion users worldwide.

The news was revealed by the head of the messaging app, Will Cathcart, in a recent interview with the Wall Street Journal. The WhatsApp CEO stated that there are no plans to disable encryption.

The platform is also planning to launch Dark Mode and Self-destructing messages.

Terragon has launched a first-of-its-kind customer data software in Africa.

Terragon, a data analytics and marketing cloud company, has launched a customer data software in Africa.

The data analytical firm is also partnering with a top brewer in Nigeria to deliver personalized brand experiences to customers.

Airtel Africa Plc raises $37.5 million from Malawi IPO

Airtel Africa Plc has raised a total of $37.5 million from its Malawi Stock Exchange listing.

The telco with presence across 14 African countries, listed 20% of shares outstanding on the Malawian bourse. The company said the ordinary shares was fukky subscribed with a total number of offered shares at 2,200,000,000. The price was $0.02, representung MK 12.69

Nigeria's communication minister threatened over plans to integrate SIM cards with National ID

Boko Haram leader has threatened Nigeria's communication minister, Isa Pantami, over plans to reduce individuals' telephone lines and integrate SIM cards with National ID.

The terrorist group leader stated this in a new video.

Last week, the Minister called on the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to link up Sim cards registration to National Identification Card (ID Card) and Bank Verification Number (BVN).

Dr Pantami said this would help to curtail criminal activities and ensure Nigeria is protected.

Digital Rights Organisation cautions Ethiopia over hate speech Law

Paradigm Initiative has urged the government of Ethiopia to reconsider the much-contested proclamation on fake news and hate speech regulation.

The group in a statement made available to Business Insider SSA said the realisation that hate speech cannot be combated by regulating speech but rather it will only fuel rights violations and lead to greater damages.