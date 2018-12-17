- The cofounder of HQ Trivia and Vine Colin Kroll has died at the age of 34 . Kroll was found dead in his Manhattan apartment on Saturday night.
- A report prepared for the Senate on Russian disinformation was leaked to the Washington Post . The Post obtained a draft of the report, which found that a Russian interference campaign, "sought to benefit the Republican Party and specifically Donald Trump."
- The private Facebook photos of millions of users were accidentally shared with 1,500 apps . Facebook said on Friday it had found a bug that gave as many as 1,500 third-party apps access to the unposted Facebook photos of up to 6.8 million users.
- Livestreaming giant Twitch opened a new San Francisco headquarters . The nine-floor office is a gamer's paradise, with two six-person competitive gaming rooms, two live-streaming rooms, and a full arcade.
- Uber has been quietly settling big legal fights in the run-up to its IPO, Bloomberg reports . Uber's lawyers have been settling high-profile disputes as the company races rival Lyft to an IPO.
- Amazon reportedly wants to curb selling "CRaP" items it can't profit on, like bottled water and snacks . Amazon is rethinking its strategy around items it sells that it refers to internally as "CRaP", which stands for "Can't realize a profit," according to a report by the Wall Street Journal.
- Apple will release a software update for Chinese iPhones next week to comply with the Qualcomm ruling, Bloomberg reports . Apple said the update will affect features covered by patents, such as adjusting photographs.
- A woman is suing Apple because she didn't think the iPhone had a notch . Apple's iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max have a "notch" on the top of the device to make room for the front-facing camera.
- Google just announced it's shutting down its Allo messaging app for good . The smart chat app never gained the traction Google was hoping for, and it will be sunset in March 2019.
- Salesforce is hiring its first chief ethical and humane use officer to make sure its artificial intelligence isn't used for evil . Salesforce will hire Paula Goldman to the role and she will report to chief equality officer Tony Prophet.
