10 things in tech you need to know today

Good morning! This is the tech news you need to know this Thursday.
The chief financial officer of Chinese tech and telecoms giant Huawei has been arrested in Canada at the request of US authorities and faces extradition to the United States. Canadian authorities "provisionally detained" Meng Wanzhou, the daughter of Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei, while she was transferring flights in the country.
- UK lawmakers used their parliamentary privilege to publish a cache of internal Facebook documents and emails that had been under seal.The documents, which are part of a US lawsuit between developer Six4Three and Facebook, show Facebook's discussions about charging developers for user data in the run-up to 2015.
- The internal Facebook documents published by UK Parliament on Wednesday show that CEO Mark Zuckerberg personally approved the social network's decision to cut off video app Vine from accessing friend data. Other emails show he oversaw a list of competitors that would be restricted from accessing Facebook data.
- Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg defended his firm's internal discussions about making money from developers, and said the company never sold people's data. He added that the documents only show part of the company's discussions at the time.
- Google workers have written to CEO Sundar Pichai demanding better treatment for contract workers, who do not receive the same benefits at full-time employees. The group of full-time and contract workers wrote an open letter asking that recent changes around sexual harassment policy also apply to temporary, vendor, and contract workers.
- Facebook's year of misery has split its employees into three different camps — those who support the leadership, those who think the company is in meltdown, and those who dislike media portrayals of the firm. According to BuzzFeed, employees use burner phones to talk about the company's woes.
- A prominent British investor and entrepreneur, Mike Lynch, has stepped down from the board of promising security startup Darktrace as he faces criminal charges in the US. Lynch is accused of conspiracy and fraud over the $11 billion sale of his software company, Autonomy, to HP in 2011.
- Google plans to shut down yet another failed messaging app. Google Allo will go the same way as Google Buzz and Google Wave after failing to gain traction.
- Facebook's board has come out in support of COO Sheryl Sandberg, after ongoing media scrutiny over her efforts to investigate billionaire George Soros for his criticism of the company. "When a well-known and outspoken investor attacks your company publicly, it is fair and appropriate to do this level of diligence," the board said.
- Russian search giant Yandex has launched its first smartphone, the Yandex Phone, for $270. It's a 5.65-inch Android phone that sports mid-range specs.
