According to the departments, the deals are worth over £6.5 billion.

They said this in a statement released at the ongoing UK-Africa Investment Summit held in London.

The statement noted that the deals demonstrate that the UK and Africa are securing a lasting commercial partnership of mutual benefit.

“The UK’s world-leading expertise on finance, technology, innovation, and our commitment to clean growth make the UK and Africa natural partners for prosperity,” said a statement from the Department for International Development and Department for International Trade.

Here’s the full statement and the deals:

UK-AIS COMMERCIAL DEALS

A summary of 27 commercial deals worth over £6.5bn from across the African markets invited to the UK-Africa Investment Summit

Published 20 January 2020

From: Department for International Development and Department for International Trade

We are announcing 27 deals worth over £6.5bn from across the African markets invited to this Summit and we are aware of further UK commercial investment into Africa that will be committed at the Summit.

The diverse and fast-growing economies of Africa offer huge potential to UK business. Over £36 billion worth of trade is already happening between the UK and Africa. The deals today show how we are building on that to secure a lasting commercial partnership of mutual benefit. The UK’s world-leading expertise on finance, technology, innovation, and our commitment to clean growth make the UK and Africa natural partners for prosperity.

Deals between UK companies and their African partners include:

1. Aggreko signed an £80m contact extension for energy provision in Cote D’Ivoire

2. Airbus sold £80m of aircraft in Egypt

3. Anglo-Tunisian Oil and Gas invest £26m in Tunisian gas assets.

4. Aqua Africa win £26m export contract to supply solar powered water filtration systems in Ghana.

5. Baker Hughes £306m export and investment of deep-sea equipment and scholarships in Mozambique

6. BHM £80.3m work on the Tema-Aflao Road Project in Ghana.

7. Bombardier’s £3,180m construction and operation of 2 monorail lines in Cairo.

8. Contracta Construction UK win £120.5m export contract to upgrade Kumasi teaching hospital in Ghana.

9. Contracta Construction UK win £40m export contract to develop Kumasi airport in Ghana.

10. Diageo invest £167m to improved sustainability of breweries in Kenya & East Africa.

11. Globeleq invest £50m to help build of Malindi photovoltaic solar park in Kenya.

12. GSK invest £5m in Egypt to upgrade two production lines.

13. Kefi Minerals invest £224m in a new gold mine and to develop local infrastructure in Kenya.

14. Lagan Group win a £185 export contract for the construction of Kampala Industrial Business Park in Uganda.

15. Lloyds Register invest £0.76m to set up operations in Mozambique.

16. Low Energy Designs win an export contract to install street lighting for Oyo state in Nigeria.

17. Matalan invest £25m to open 13 new outlets in Egypt.

18. Moy Park to export £12m of frozen chicken to Angola.

19. Nexus Green export £80m of solar powered water pumping systems for irrigation in Uganda.

20. NMS Infrastructure invest £222m in the construction of 6 hospitals in Côte D’Ivoire.

21. Rolls Royce purchase £50m of aircraft engines in Egypt.

22. Savannah invest £315m in the acquisition and investment of ingas assets in Nigeria.

23. Tex ATC install 5 Airport control room towers worth £2m in Nigeria.

24. Trilliant install £5m of Smart Metering to Abuja DisCo In Nigeria.

25. Tullow invest £1,200m in continued oil production in Kenya.

26. Tyllium and Ellipse win an export contract worth £60m to provide 250 new beds for a general hospital in Koforidua in Ghana.

27. Unatrac win a £1.5m export contract to supply machinery for Ugandan roads.