The list titled, “Top 10 Philanthropists behind Nigeria’s Largest Private Foundations,” was released on Tuesday.

Tony Iji, publisher of The Top10 Magazine, said, “In line with our tradition of celebrating 10 leading lights in every sector of the society, this edition of the magazine focuses on the top 10 Nigerian philanthropists who have distinguished themselves with proven track record of commitment to philanthropy and service to humanity by committing substantial part of their wealth to the development of the society”.

The latest edition, according to the magazine, looks at the stakes and contributions of Nigeria’s largest private foundations, using criteria such as the size of their foundations, track record of activities, the volume of interventions, the strategic importance of areas of focus and evidence of impact created in the society by their foundations.

Here are the top philanthropists at the moment