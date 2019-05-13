The Consumer Protection Department of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, has released statistics of domestic airline operations and complaints for the first quarter of 2019.

Checks by Business Insider SSA by Pulse show that out of 14,735 flight operations for the period, 7,926 flights were delayed and 181 flights were cancelled.

Analysis of the report also shows that more than half of the total flight operations were delayed during the period under review.

Three airlines - Max Air, Overland and Azman Air recorded lowest figures in terms of flight delays and cancellations in Q1 2019.

The aviation industry in Africa's most populous nation is characterised by flight delays, cancellations, missing baggage and overbooking and most times tagged as one of the most unreliable markets in Africa.

This was revealed in the 2019 first-quarter report released by the Consumer Protection Department of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, seen by Business Insider SSA by Pulse.

Analysis of the report:

In the report which captured eight domestic airlines operating in the Nigerian space, more than half of the total flight operations within the period were delayed.

The eights airlines include Aero Contractors, Azman Air, Arik Air, Dana Air, Medview, Overland, Air Peace and Max Air.

Further checks by Business Insider SSA by Pulse showed out of 14,735 flight operation for the three months, 7,926 were delayed and 181 flights were cancelled.

Captain Muktar Usman, NCCA’s Director-General, in a report year, admitted that though the figures were alarming, he said no delay or outright cancellation is too much when it concerns the safety of lives.

Overall statistics for the three months:

January 2019

Number of flight operation: 5,420

Delayed flights: 3,348

Cancelled Flights: 121

February 2019

Number of flight operation: 4289

Delayed flights: 2097

Cancelled Flights: 46

March 2019

Number of flight operation: 5,026

Delayed flights: 2,481

Cancelled Flights: 14

Despite negative perception on local flights across Nigeria, three airlines performed exceptionally across local airports with less than 10 flight cancellations and low flight disruption in the period.

The three airlines according to the report include:

1. Max Air

Flight operations: 1,416

Flight delay: 810

Cancellation: 4

2. Overland

Flight operations: 612

Flight delay: 421

Cancellation: 6

3. Azman Air