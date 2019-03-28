Skytrax named four African airports among the World's Best Airport in 2019

The airports are Cape Town airport, Durban airport, Johannesburg airport in South Africa and Mauritius airport.

Changi Airport, Singapore is voted as the World's Best Airport 2019 by international air travellers for the seventh consecutive year.

Only four African airports are ranked among the World's Best Airport in 2019, according to UK-based international air transport rating agency, Skytrax.

Skytrax announced this on Wednesday, in its annual World Airport Awards at the Passenger Terminal Expo in London, England.

Edward Plaisted, CEO of Skytrax said: “to be voted the World’s Best Airport for the seventh consecutive year is a truly fabulous achievement for Changi Airport, and this award continues to underline the airport’s popularity with international air travellers. Changi Airport is very focused on continually improving the customer’s airport experience and innovating with new product and service features. The opening of the Jewel Changi Airport in April 2019 looks set to add another unique dimension to the experience for Changi Airport customers. Winning this award as the World’s Best Airport is a very clear recognition of the team effort amongst all staff at the airport who contribute to Changi Airport’s success.”

These are Africa's best airport for 2019

4. Mauritius

World Ranking: 94

3. Johannesburg

World Ranking: 33

2. Durban

World Ranking: 29

1. Cape Town

World rank: 22

The World’s Top 10 Airports of 2019