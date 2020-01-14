  • LinkedIn has released its annual list of the jobs that will be in demand this year.
  • According to the social media platform for professionals and job seekers, the demand for soft skills and understanding of Artificial intelligence (AI) is in high demand all over the world.
  • These jobs below are particularly relevant for Nigerians and job seekers from other parts of Africa looking for work abroad.

For the past two years, LinkedIn has been releasing a list of the skills and jobs companies need the most.

Now in its third year, the platform's Emerging Jobs Report has highlighted the skills and fastest-growing jobs around the world.

Here are the 15 most important jobs and skills for 2020, according to LinkedIn:

  • Artificial intelligence specialist

Skills: Machine learning, deep learning, TensorFlow, Python, natural language processing

LinkedIn’s 2020 Emerging Jobs Report (linkedin)
  • Robotics engineer

Relevant for: Information technology and services, industrial automation, computer software, financial services, automotive

  • Data scientist

Skills: Machine learning, data science, Python, R, Apache Spark

  • Full Stack engineer

Skills: React.js, Node.js, JavaScript, AngularJS, Cascading Style Sheets (CSS)

  • Site reliability engineer

Skills: Amazon Web Services, Ansible, Kubernetes, Docker products, Terraform

  • Customer success specialist

Skills: Software as a Service, Salesforce, customer relationship management, account management, customer retention

LinkedIn’s 2020 Emerging Jobs Report (linkedin)
  • Sales development representative

Skills: Salesforce, Software as a Service (SaaS), lead generation, sales

  • Data engineer

Skills: Apache Spark, Hadoop, Python, Extract/Transform/Load (ETL), Amazon Web Services

  • Behavioural health technician

Skills: Applied behaviour analysis, Autism spectrum disorders, behavioural health, mental health

  • Cybersecurity specialist

Skills: Cybersecurity, information security, network security, vulnerability assessment, information assurance

  • Back end developer

Skills: Node.js, JavaScript, Amazon Web Services, Git, MongoDB

  • Chief revenue officer

Skills: Strategic partnerships, startups, Software as a Service, go-to-market strategy, executive management

  • Cloud engineer

Skills: Amazon Web Services, cloud computing, Docker products, Ansible, Jenkins

  • Javascript developer

Skills: React.js, Node.js, AngularJS, JavaScript, Cascading Style Sheets (CSS)

  • Product Owner

Relevant for: Information technology & services, financial services, computer software, insurance, hospital and healthcare