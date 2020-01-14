- LinkedIn has released its annual list of the jobs that will be in demand this year.
- According to the social media platform for professionals and job seekers, the demand for soft skills and understanding of Artificial intelligence (AI) is in high demand all over the world.
- These jobs below are particularly relevant for Nigerians and job seekers from other parts of Africa looking for work abroad.
For the past two years, LinkedIn has been releasing a list of the skills and jobs companies need the most.
Now in its third year, the platform's Emerging Jobs Report has highlighted the skills and fastest-growing jobs around the world.
Here are the 15 most important jobs and skills for 2020, according to LinkedIn:
- Artificial intelligence specialist
Skills: Machine learning, deep learning, TensorFlow, Python, natural language processing
- Robotics engineer
Relevant for: Information technology and services, industrial automation, computer software, financial services, automotive
- Data scientist
Skills: Machine learning, data science, Python, R, Apache Spark
- Full Stack engineer
Skills: React.js, Node.js, JavaScript, AngularJS, Cascading Style Sheets (CSS)
- Site reliability engineer
Skills: Amazon Web Services, Ansible, Kubernetes, Docker products, Terraform
- Customer success specialist
Skills: Software as a Service, Salesforce, customer relationship management, account management, customer retention
- Sales development representative
Skills: Salesforce, Software as a Service (SaaS), lead generation, sales
- Data engineer
Skills: Apache Spark, Hadoop, Python, Extract/Transform/Load (ETL), Amazon Web Services
- Behavioural health technician
Skills: Applied behaviour analysis, Autism spectrum disorders, behavioural health, mental health
- Cybersecurity specialist
Skills: Cybersecurity, information security, network security, vulnerability assessment, information assurance
- Back end developer
Skills: Node.js, JavaScript, Amazon Web Services, Git, MongoDB
- Chief revenue officer
Skills: Strategic partnerships, startups, Software as a Service, go-to-market strategy, executive management
- Cloud engineer
Skills: Amazon Web Services, cloud computing, Docker products, Ansible, Jenkins
- Javascript developer
Skills: React.js, Node.js, AngularJS, JavaScript, Cascading Style Sheets (CSS)
- Product Owner
Relevant for: Information technology & services, financial services, computer software, insurance, hospital and healthcare