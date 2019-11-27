Jobberman, a major recruitment platform in Nigeria, has released its annual list of the best 100 companies to work for in the country.

The result is based on a survey carried out on over 60, 000 companies and 3,148 responses.

Job satisfaction, employee happiness, career growth prospects and work-life balance are some of the metrics used for the survey.

Shell, an oil firm, has been ranked as the best company to work for in Nigeria this year according to Jobberman.

Chevron, another oil company, is in second place. It was voted the most ‘desired’ and ‘respected’ brand.

This is followed by Dangote — a Nigerian multinational industrial conglomerate founded by Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote. The conglomerate was in 10th place last year.

Aliko Dangote during a visit to the fertilizer plant under construction in Lagos State. Credit: ANDREW ESIEBO FOR BLOOMBERG BUSINESSWEEK ANDREW ESIEBO FOR BLOOMBERG BUSINESSWEEK

According to Jobberman, "Nigerians are not entirely happy with their current work situations, with most willing to switch jobs, however, they are willing to provide positive recommendations of their current employers."

The survey also found that "the gender pay gap still exists and this is affecting the satisfaction levels amongst women in the workplace, who feel less valued and more likely to switch jobs."

Here are the top 20 best Nigerian companies to work for in 2019:

Shell

Chevron

Dangote

NNPC

Nestle

Exxon Mobil

MTN

Total

Andela

KPMG

Nigerian Breweries

PWC

Guaranty Trust Bank

Unilever

Google

Glo

Nigerian Bottling Company

Guinness

Deloitte

British American Tobacco