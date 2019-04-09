It was simply impossible for a potential employee to get a good salary without having a degree. Things have changed since then with the ongoing change in the global labour market.

While graduates could still earn more than their peers in certain fields, more companies are now choosing competence, certain skill sets and level of experience over degrees.

Here are five high-paying jobs you can get without a degree:

Graphic designer

Being a graphic designer is a job that requires a certain skill set that is not necessarily tied to a degree. Payscale estimates that a designer could earn up to N360,000 every month. This website "helps employers and their employees understand the right pay for every position and effectively communicate about compensation."

Real-estate broker

This is a job you can certainly get without a degree. All you need to have is people skills and real-estate connections. You get a commission between 5–10% from every house or land you sell. For instance, you could get N500 million to N1billion from selling a N10 million property.

Web/software developer

In 2018, the World Economic Forum released a brief titled 'The Future of Jobs Report 2018,' showing that the evolution of the workforce will result in the redundancy of regular jobs.

Jobs like accountants, financial analysts, lawyers, cashiers and ticket clerks are expected to give way to jobs that do not necessarily a degree like being a web or software developer. Here, experience counts for more.

According to Payscale, the average web developer earns NGN 983,122 every year. Monthly salary ranges from NGN 204,257 - NGN 4,290,277.

Digital marketing

This is a job that is in high demand nowadays. It requires SEO, emails marketing, social media and content writing. The salary for entry level is usually between N70,000 - N100,000 per month.

Human Resources

Here, experience and certain qualification are typically more valuable than degrees.

The average salary for a Human Resources / Administrative Assistant in Nigeria is from N100,000 to N300,000 according to My Salary Scale.