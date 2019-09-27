Clutch 2019 report highlights the top-performing creative and digital agencies in 14 industries.

The industries are automotive, business services, dental, e-commerce, education, financial services, financial technology, healthcare, hospitality, legal, nonprofit, real estate, and retail.

Wild Fusion has been named one of the top digital, creative and marketing agencies in the world by Clutch, the leading B2B rating and review platform.

The new report by Clutch highlights the top-performing creative and digital agencies in 14 industries across several countries. The industries are automotive, business services, dental, e-commerce, education, financial services, financial technology, healthcare, hospitality, legal, nonprofit, real estate, and retail.

Alongside Wild Fusion on the list are top global digital marketing agencies such as Straight North, WebFX, Ignite Visibility, and Thrive Internet Marketing Agency.

Clutch Business Analyst Ben Dobkin, said, “The top-rated creative and design agencies in this report know what succeeds in each industry, understanding their nuances and audience. The companies have a record of client satisfaction and we are so excited to highlight their ratings and accomplishments.”

“We are honoured to be featured on this elite list of world-class agencies. We continue to lead through digital innovation and our expertise in social and digital marketing. This further proves that we are on the right path of prosperity for Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria and Africa,” said Abasiama Idaresit, CEO, Wild Fusion.

Started in 2010, Wild Fusion has served multinational brands.