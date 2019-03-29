Nigerian activist Dr Obiageli Ezekwesili wins Forbes Woman Africa social influencer award.

She received her award at the inaugural gala dinner held this March in Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre in Durban, South Africa.

The former Nigerian education minister, co-founder of Transparency International, and anti-corruption activist was honoured for launching the viral #BringBackOurGirls campaign online.

Speaking at the event, Methil Renuka, Managing Editor of Forbes Woman Africa and Forbes Woman Africa said, "The awards ceremony was the perfect conclusion to a highly constructive day of networking and concept sharing by Africa's most dynamic women.

"I would like to congratulate every award recipient - the work they are doing is impacting the lives of millions of young women worldwide, creating a space for them to, in turn, make their mark in a meaningful way."

The event also recognised other influential women in various sectors. They included Uche Pedro (Forbes Woman Africa New Media Award), Dr Divine Simbi-Ndhlukula (Forbes Woman Africa Businesswoman of the Year Award); Caster Semenya (Forbes Woman Africa Sports Award) and Sho Madjozi (Forbes Woman Africa Entertainer Award).

ALSO READ: Forbes picks Ethiopian president, Sahle-Work Zewde as the most powerful African woman in 2018

Forbes Africa new wealth creators list

The dinner followed a full day of panel discussions and talks by the New Wealth Creators from across Africa.

Earlier this month, Forbes Africa released a new list called 'New Wealth Creators'. It featured 20 female entrepreneurs who were chosen because of their significant contribution in their sectors.

Five Nigerians made the list. They are: