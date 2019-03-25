In an interview with Business Daily, Joseph said the only option before the national carrier is to Boeing jets and it is planning to take delivery of up to 10 aircraft estimated at $1.2 billion.

“The only option that we have planned for is the Boeing 737-800 Max because this will make it easier for us to conduct training and maintenance of the aircraft,” Business Daily quoted him as saying

“We hope that between now and the time when we are ready to acquire the new fleet, Boeing will have solved the current problem,” Joseph told Business Daily.

Nigeria's Air Peace will not cancel orders pending Boeing's investigation on the 737 Max aircraft

Last week, Allen Onyema, CEO of Air Peace, said it will not cancel its orders pending the outcome of the Boeing's investigation on the 737 Max aircraft.

The airline ordered 10 Boeing 737 Max in 2018 to support its international operations.

Boeing, one of the world's largest airliner developers and manufacturers in the United States, is facing a major safety doubt in the aviation industry after its narrow-body airline, 737 Max 8 in the Ethiopian Airlines fleet suffered deadly crash early this month.

149 passengers and 8 crew members died on flight ET302 from Addis Ababa to Nairobi, according to the Ethiopian government. The accident is Boeing 737 Max 8's second crash in less than 5 months, raising several safety questions and threatening the image of the US planemaker.