According to the ministry, it is as well taking steps to halt the importation of the product.

The Deputy Minister of that Trade Ministry, Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah made the revelation while he spoke at the Customer Awards Dinner of a cement manufacturer, CIMAF.

He noted that the move is part of measures to protect and encourage the growth of existing cement processing companies.

Mr Ahenkorah added that the temporary ban and the restrictions on imports were meant to support the current eight cement manufacturers that operated in unfair competition.

"The ministry has taken note of the challenges in the industry and has decided not to increase the number of cement factories in the near future. Secondly, we have tried very hard to prevent the importation of the products into the country," he said.

With eight processors, he explained that the country’s installed capacity for cement production was about 13 million tonnes annually, but only half was utilised, leaving an excess capacity of 6.5 million tonnes.

For that reason, he said deliberate steps were also needed to ensure that the excess cement was exported to neighbouring countries.

The eight are Ghacem Limited, CIMAF Ghana Limited, Diamond Cement Group, Dangote Cement Ghana Limited, CBI Ghana Limited, Wan Heng Ghana Limited, Xin Ann Safe Cement Limited and Pozzolana Ghana Limited (PGL).