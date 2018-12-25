The prequalification application is opened to companies that submitted Expression of Interest (EoI) for the competitive bidding for three oil Blocks.

Sixteen companies have submitted sixty applications.

But two of the applications were invalidated because they were for a Block reserved for the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation

Ghana’s Energy Ministry has opened prequalification applications for interested companies for the oil blocks the government has put up for competitive bidding.

The application is opened to the companies that submitted Expression of Interest (EoI) for the competitive bidding for three Blocks (GH_WB_02, GH_WB_03 and GH_WB_04) in the Western Basin and direct negotiations in respect of two Blocks (GH_WB_05 and GH_WB_06), offshore the Republic of Ghana.

In a statement from the Energy Ministry, it stated that “sixteen (16) high calibre companies with proven track records submitted a total of sixty applications.”

However, two of the applications were invalidated because they were for Block GH_WB_01 which has been reserved for the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC).

“In line with this, fifty eight (58) valid applications will be considered for the next stage of the process,” the statement further indicated.

The Deputy Minister for Energy in charge of Petroleum, Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, who was present at the opening of the sealed expressions of interest said, “the high level of interest shown by major International Oil Companies in our first licensing round is a vote of confidence in the Ghanaian economy under the leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.”

“Government is determined to use a transparent process as specified by law to shortlist companies that have the capacity and will qualify based on prescribed criteria.” Dr. Amin said.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the Licensing Round Committee Lawrence Apaalse, has said that it will select a company which will be a true partner to Ghana.

“We will collaborate and partner with them to explore and exploit the resource for our mutual benefit and most importantly the benefit of the Ghanaian people.”

The exercise was also observed by the Ghana Oil and Gas for Inclusive Growth (GOGIC), which convenes civil society organizations working in the oil and gas sector.

Companies that expressed interest are TULLOW OIL, TOTAL, ENI, CAIRN, HARMONY OIL AND GAS CORPORATION, EXXONMOBIL, CNOOC, QATAR PETROLEUM, BP, VITOL, GLOBAL PETROLEUM GROUP, AKER ENERGY, FIRST E&P, KOSMOS, SASOL AND EQUINOR.