The project which is expected to begin in 2024 and be completed in 2030 will be done in three phases.

Phase one which complies with requirements of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has been completed with the development of a national infrastructure for nuclear power insight.

Ghana has therefore been given the green light to start the second phase after completing the first.

In the second phase, there will be the developing of institutions, building expertise/capabilities, liaising with stakeholders, developing regulatory framework, electrical grid studies/upgrade as well as procurement site preparation and contracting.

To make this phase a success, officials of the sector ministry held a meeting with the Minister for Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation and other stakeholders to discuss the second phase of the project.

Coordinator of the Ghana Nuclear Power Programme (NPP), Dr Robert B. M. Sogbadjie said the government had already identified four sites for the project. He, however, did not mention the exact locations.

“When IAEA gives us the nod for the phase two like it was for the phase one, we’ll definitely go to phase three, where we’ll construct the power plant. We are expecting that this phase three will also end by 2030 when we will connect the nuclear power plant to the grids to integrate and diversify the energy mix.”

On the cost of the project, Dr Sogbadjie said that for a 1000MW to 1200 MW installed capacity of nuclear, the price ranges from US$4 billion to US$6 billion. They are however having quotations from 700 MW, which cost about US$2 billion from the other countries. He said they would consider all the quotes and make a decision that is economically beneficial to Ghana.

He was of the view that, despite the cost involved, Ghana could reach the end of phase three, and become a beacon on the continent.

Nuclear power improves life in diverse ways, in the construction of robotics, healthcare, and even water supply.

When this is complete, it will diversify the country’s fuel supply mix and enhance the amount of renewable energy resources.