The Independent Power Producers (IPPs) have disclosed that the power distributors in Ghana owes them US$1.5 billion.

They have therefore threatened that the country could experience erratic power supply if they are not paid on time.

A statement issued by the IPP said they entreat the government to pay them on time to avoid such inconvenience.

The Independent Power Producers (IPPs) have threatened to plunge the country into darkness if they are not paid the monies owed them by Electricity Company of Ghana or the erstwhile Power Distribution Services (PDS).

In a statement issued by the Chamber of Independent Power Producers, Distributors and Bulk Consumers (CIPDiB) it said that they are owed US$1.5 billion by ECG.

“The cumulative outstanding debt position of the GoG/ECG to IPPs alone has escalated to about USD$1.5 Billion! The CIPDiB is once again compelled to ask that payment of the obligations of GoG/ECG be made as a matter of urgency.”

The IPPs currently generate about 60% (about 2,600 MW) of the total generation in the country’s power sector.

The IPPs said that the outstanding puts the energy sector under “serious threat”.

“We would urge the Government of Ghana and its agencies, including ECG and MiDA, as well as the MCC to co-operate to ensure that decisions are taken that enable Ghanaians to have access, affordably, to reliable energy supply,” the statement indicated.