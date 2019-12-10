Mr Owusu-Ansah’s appointment according to Unilever Ghana will be effective January 1, 2020.

The company said this a press statement it released on Tuesday, December 10, 2019.

According to the statement, Mr Owusu-Ansah will also join the Board of Unilever Ghana as an Executive Director.

George Owusu Ansah

“He has built up extensive experience in consumer goods over a career spanning nearly 30 years with Unilever working in Supply Chain and Customer Development roles across Ghana, Malawi, China, Singapore, Kenya and Nigeria after joining Unilever Ghana as a management trainee in 1990,” the statement said.

Reacting to reports of his appointment, Mr Owusu-Ansah said, “It is an honour to be asked to return home and lead a business like Unilever Ghana which has such a strong heritage and amazing portfolio of brands.”

“I’m very excited by the prospect of working with the team to build an even better purpose-led business that gives Ghanaian consumers affordable and high-quality products while helping build a better society for us all.”

Until his appointment, he served as the Supply Chain Director for Logistics and Customer Service at Unilever Nigeria.

He has broad experience in planning, sourcing and customer service excellence in Supply Chain and his Customer Development experience include trade marketing for foods, home and personal care.

“Unilever Ghana welcomes Mr Owusu-Ansah to his role and with strong fundamentals in place together with a long-term commitment to Ghana based on sustainability and brands with purpose, believes the company is well-positioned for future growth under his leadership,” the statement concluded.