GE Nigeria launches e-learning portal for entrepreneurs

GE Nigeria has launched an e-learning portal to advance manufacturing training program with the objective of extending its reach to thousands of Nigerians across the country.

The portal was launched during GE’s Lagos Garage Week 2018, last Thursday, a year-end series of events held annually at the Lagos Garage which is located in GE’s Lagos office in Victoria Island.

During Garage week, GE opens up its innovation hub to the public for interested entrepreneurs to register for carefully curated courses in advanced manufacturing and business development.

Courses on offer introduce participants to principles of 3-D printing and rapid prototyping as well as a range of business development skills in Finance, Personal Branding, Marketing and Innovation.

Patricia Obozuwa, Director, Communications and Public Affairs, GE Africa, while speaking at the portal launch, expressed pleasure at the continued success of the Lagos Garage since inception.

“Our goal is to empower Nigeria entrepreneurs with the relevant skills required to compete on a global scale. I’m happy to say that so far, over 250 people have successfully graduated from the advanced manufacturing training program we offer here at the Garage” she said.

Obozuwa added that with the e-learning platform, interested entrepreneurs no longer have to be physically present at the Garage to benefit from the innovative training the hub offers.

Launched in 2016, the permanent installation of the Lagos Garage is a hub for advanced manufacturing-based innovation, strategy development, idea generation and collaboration. GE Nigeria said the hub has trained 250 entrepreneurs in the use of advanced manufacturing technologies such as 3D printers, CNC mills, and laser cutters as well as in business development.