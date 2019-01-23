Effective February 1, 2019 Gabriel Opoku-Asare will be the new Diageo Plc's Head of Society-African Region.

Until his new appointment, he was the Corporate Relations Director at Guinness Ghana Breweries Plc (GGBPLC), a subsidiary of Diageo Plc.

In his new role, Gabriel will lead Diageo’s Sustainability and Responsibility strategy across the beverage giants’ 13 African markets.

Beverage company Diageo Plc has appointed Gabriel Opoku-Asare, as Head of Society (Sustainability and Responsibility) – Africa Region effective February 1, 2019.

Before his appointment, he was the Corporate Relations Director at Guinness Ghana Breweries Plc (GGBPLC), a subsidiary of Diageo Plc.

Under his leadership, the GGGBPLC brand received various awards including the CSR Company of the Year, CSR Manufacturing Company of the Year, among others at the Ghana CSR Excellence Awards, Best Practices in Sustainable Manufacturing at the AGI Ghana Industry Awards,

He was also adjudged CSR Practitioner of the year at the 2018 Ghana CSR Excellence Awards for his strategic leadership and relentless efforts to drive and execute the company’s sustainability agenda.

In his new role, Gabriel will lead Diageo’s Sustainability and Responsibility strategy across the beverage giants’ 13 African markets.

He will be expected to lead the agenda to shape the future of the business and accountable for driving and leading programmes and campaigns which focus on Water, Skills, Environment and Local Raw Materials (LRM).

Furthermore, he will be accountable for regional supranational engagement with opinion leaders at institutions such as AFFRO, Africa Union, UNITAR and UNDP.

The International Campaigns Director for Diageo Africa, Damon Ansell said, “We are very pleased to have Gabriel join the Africa team. We believe his knowledge and experience in Stakeholder engagement, Public Policy, and Sustainable Development will be invaluable to Diageo’s Africa ambition as we continue to shape the future of the business in Diageo’s developing markets”.

Commenting on the appointment Managing Director, GGBPLC Gavin Pike, said Gabriel contributed immensely to support the business’ commercial and sustainability agenda and so they wish him well in his new role.

“We can only wish him well on the impressive career trajectory, as his appointment once again underscores Diageo’s growth plan for employees across its markets and also reinforces Diageo as a great place to work.”

Before joining GGBPLC, he was the Head of Corporate Affairs at Unilever Ghana, a member of Unilever Ghana Leadership Team and a member of Unilever Africa Region Sustainable Business and Communications Leadership Team.

Gabriel holds a BSc in Land Economy from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), a Graduate Certificate in Public Relations from Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), Masters in International Relations from University of Leicester and Executive Education Certificate in Shared Value Strategy from Harvard Business School.