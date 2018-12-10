Crocs and Post Malone have a new collaboration after the rapper's first shoe sold out in less than a day

news

The rapper Post Malone has another Crocs collaboration.

On Monday, Crocs revealed the Post Malone X Crocs Barbed Wire Clog. The shoe, which is yellow with a barbed-wire design and six Jibbitz charms, goes on sale online and at five locations Tuesday at 2 p.m. ET. The shoes will cost $59.99.

Croc and Post Malone launched their first collaboration in November. The shoe sold out in less than a day.

"Amidst his record-setting year, when Post tweeted 'U can tell a lot about a man by the Jibbitz in his Crocs', that really got our attention," Crocs Chief Marketing Officer Terence Reilly said at the time in a statement.

Crocs' popularity with younger shoppers has skyrocketed recently. According to Piper Jaffray's biannual survey of teen preferences, Crocs now ranks 13th out of all footwear brands in terms of teen popularity.

Coming in at No. 13 is a massive jump forward. Last year, Crocs ranked No. 27. In spring 2017, they languished at No. 38. According to Piper Jaffray, Crocs' mindshare is triple the brand's historical average among teens.

"The most notable brand gainers have been Vans, Adidas, Lululemon and, surprisingly, Crocs," the analysts wrote in the report.

Crocs' dominance is less surprising when situated in the current era of ugly fashion.

"Ugly products have become so ironic that they're now trendy, thanks to designer brands launching their own ugly clothing items," Business Insider's Mary Hanbury reported. "It's an excellent marketing ploy — these unappealing products with large price tags create a backlash and subsequent buzz on social media."

Few brands are as well known for their straightforward, ugly aesthetic as Crocs.

As a result, high-fashion designers have been eager to repurpose the brand as an ironic high-fashion item. Balenciaga's $850 platform Crocs sold out almost instantly. A follow-up Balenciaga Crocs stiletto quickly went viral.