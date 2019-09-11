He is resigning from the Board together with Patrick Kobina Anumel.

A statement from the Ghana Stock Exchange confirmed the announcement.

The two are being replaced by Dr Olivia Anku-Tsede, Mr Joseph Kusi-Tieku and Mr Kwesi Abedu Wilson.

As of now, it is unclear what has led to the resignation of the two from the Board of Gold Coast Brokerage.

Also, the statement from the Ghana Stock Exchange has equally indicated that there has been a change of name of the company to Teak Tree Brokerage Limited.

The change of name took effect from Monday, September 9, 2019.

About the Gold Coast Brokerage Limited

Gold Coast Brokerage is a licensed brokerage firm offering stock brokerage, investment advisory & Treasury management services.

It is licensed by the Securities & Exchange Commission as a Broker-Dealer and registered as a Licensed Dealing Member of the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) as well as a Central Securities Depository participant.

The company is a member of the Groupe Nduom companies.